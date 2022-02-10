Technology News
loading
Redmi Note 11E Pro Reportedly Spotted in Google Play Console Listing, Tipped to Come as Rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11E Pro reportedly appeared on the Google Play Console website with model number 2201116SC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 February 2022 11:16 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is tipped to launch in China as Redmi Note 11E Pro
  • Redmi Note 11E Pro spotted online with codename Veux
  • The company is yet to confirm the development of new device

Redmi Note 11E Pro is reportedly in the works, and its China launch could be around the corner. The upcoming Redmi Note 11 series smartphone has reportedly appeared on the Google Play Console website and Google Play Supported Devices list. Redmi Note 11E Pro has surfaced on the listings with model number 2201116SC and with code name Veux. The smartphone is expected to arrive as the rebranded version of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G that debuted globally in January this year. It is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) tweeted the screenshots of listing of Redmi Note 11E Pro on Google Play Console website. According to the tipster, the handset will come as rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. Separately, as per a report by MySmartPrice, a Redmi smartphone with Redmi Note 11E Pro moniker has been spotted on the Google Play Supported Device List. The smartphone has reportedly surfaced on the websites with model number 2201116SC and codename Veux.

As of now, Xiaomi has not mentioned anything about the existence of the Redmi Note 11E Pro. However, the leaks suggest the handset will be identical to the global variant of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G was launched globally in January this year with a price tag of $329 (roughly Rs. 24,700) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Its 6GB + 128GB configuration costs $349 (roughly Rs. 26,200) and the top-of-the-line 8GB + 128GB option is priced at $379 (roughly Rs. 28,500).

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G specifications

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The handset has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G smartphone offers up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and it can be expanded with a microSD card (up to 1TB). Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W Turbo fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi Note 11E Pro, Redmi Note 11E Pro Specifications, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Specifications, Xiaomi, Redmi Note 11 Series

Further reading: Redmi Note 11E Pro, Redmi Note 11E Pro Specifications, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Specifications, Xiaomi, Redmi Note 11 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Uber Sees Recovery in Ride Demand, Reports Quarterly Profit as Food Delivery Remains Strong
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
