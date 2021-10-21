Redmi Note 11 specifications have been suggested through teasers shared online ahead of the October 28 launch. The new Redmi phone will come alongside the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. Early teasers show that it will carry triple rear cameras and a glass back in matte finish. One of the teasers also shows that the Redmi Note 11 will come in a new colour option that could be called Misty Forest (machine translated). The phone also appears to have audio tuned by JBL.

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has released a series of teasers on Weibo that show the back of the Redmi Note 11. The phone is seen to have triple cameras at the back, along with an LED flash. One of the teasers also shows that there is an infrared (IR) blaster on the top, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

At the bottom, the Redmi Note 11 appears to have a speaker that is paired with a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and a microphone. The phone is also teased to have a volume rocker and a power/ lock key on the right. Further, the power/ lock key seems to have a fingerprint sensor.

Redmi has also teased that the Redmi Note 11 will use an anti-glare (AG) glass protection at the back, with a matte finish. The phone also appears to have 8.34mm thickness.

Redmi Note 11

Photo Credit: Weibo

The Redmi Note 11 series launch is taking place in China on October 28. Ahead of the launch, the new phones appeared on e-commerce site JD.com. Xiaomi is also conducting a pre-sale for the Redmi Note 11 series.

Alongside the Redmi Note 11 series, Xiaomi is launching the Redmi Watch 2 as its new smartwatch next week. The new Redmi Watch model is teased to come with a square AMOLED display.