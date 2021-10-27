Technology News
By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 October 2021 18:35 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Redmi Note 11 series is teased to support Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC
  • Redmi Watch 2 is confirmed to launch alongside

Redmi Note 11 series is all set to launch on Thursday, October 28. The range has been teased heavily in the past and the latest teaser hints its speakers. The Redmi Note 11 series speakers are tuned by JBL audio and the company says that they are placed in a symmetrical manner to ensure precise yet powerful audio. The Redmi Note 11 series will also retain the 3.5mm audio jack. Alongside the Redmi Note 11, the company has confirmed the launch of the Redmi Watch 2 at the event.

In a Weibo post, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing teased JBL symmetry audio for the Redmi Note 11 series. The phone will have speakers on both the top and bottom. They will be placed in a manner that will offer greater volume and less distortion. In addition, the Redmi Note 11 series is also teased to support Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

The Redmi Note 11 series is likely to include three models – Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. Teasers suggest that the Redmi Note 11 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC based on 6nm architecture featuring two Cortex-A78 cores and a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. Leaks claim that the Redmi Note 11 may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC.

All three Redmi Note phones are reported to come with 120Hz displays and include 5,000mAh batteries. Additionally, all three Redmi models are tipped to come with up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phones may also have a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection as standard and feature aluminium alloy-based middle frame.

The launch event of the Redmi Note 11 series will take place on October 28 at 7pm CST Asia (4:30pm IST).

Further reading: Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 11 Specifications, Redmi Note 11 Pro Specifications, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Specifications, Xiaomi
