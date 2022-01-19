Technology News
Redmi Note 11 Alleged Codenames for Global Markets Tip Five Models in Upcoming Lineup

Some Redmi Note 11 series phones have launched under different names in India.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 19 January 2022 15:33 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11 series global launch date is set for January 26

  • Redmi Note 11 Indian and global variant have different names
  • Redmi Note 11S India launch was teased by company earlier this month
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G launched in India as Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

Redmi Note 11 series may have five smartphones which will be launched in various global markets, alleged codenames of the phones have suggested. As per an online tip, the Redmi 11 series will have Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. Xiaomi has teased the launch of Redmi Note 11S, which is tipped to have a 108-megapixel primary camera and a hole-punch display design. Redmi Note 11 series global launch is set for January 26.

Xiaomiui tweeted on the alleged smartphones belonging to the Redmi Note 11 series, which is set to make its global debut on January 26. It says that the Redmi Note 11 Indian variant will have codename ‘spes' and will not have NFC feature, and the global variant has ‘spesn' codename and it will come with NFC feature. Redmi Note 11S has ‘meil' codename, and the phone's India launch was teased recently.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G is said to have ‘Vida' codename for the variant that will launch in India, and ‘Viva' for the variant that will debut outside India. Similarly, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has ‘Veux' codename, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has been codenamed ‘pissarropro'.

It is to be noted that global variant here means the smartphones that will be launched outside China. Redmi Note 11 4G, Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ have already made their debut in China.

Notably, Redmi Note 11 5G was launched in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro as Xiaomi 11i, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ as Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G.

Interestingly, all Redmi Note 11 models launched in China are powered by MediaTek SoCs but the global variants are tipped to pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets and feature new design.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
