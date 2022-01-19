Redmi Note 11 series may have five smartphones which will be launched in various global markets, alleged codenames of the phones have suggested. As per an online tip, the Redmi 11 series will have Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. Xiaomi has teased the launch of Redmi Note 11S, which is tipped to have a 108-megapixel primary camera and a hole-punch display design. Redmi Note 11 series global launch is set for January 26.

Xiaomiui tweeted on the alleged smartphones belonging to the Redmi Note 11 series, which is set to make its global debut on January 26. It says that the Redmi Note 11 Indian variant will have codename ‘spes' and will not have NFC feature, and the global variant has ‘spesn' codename and it will come with NFC feature. Redmi Note 11S has ‘meil' codename, and the phone's India launch was teased recently.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G is said to have ‘Vida' codename for the variant that will launch in India, and ‘Viva' for the variant that will debut outside India. Similarly, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has ‘Veux' codename, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has been codenamed ‘pissarropro'.

It is to be noted that global variant here means the smartphones that will be launched outside China. Redmi Note 11 4G, Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ have already made their debut in China.

Notably, Redmi Note 11 5G was launched in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro as Xiaomi 11i, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ as Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G.

Interestingly, all Redmi Note 11 models launched in China are powered by MediaTek SoCs but the global variants are tipped to pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets and feature new design.