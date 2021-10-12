Technology News
loading
  Redmi Note 11 Series Tipped to Come With 120W Fast Charging Support

Redmi Note 11 Series Tipped to Come With 120W Fast Charging Support

Redmi Note 11 Pro or Redmi Note 11 Pro Max could get the fast charging support.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 12 October 2021 18:21 IST
Redmi K50 Pro+ is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 898 SoC

Highlights
  • Not much information is available on the Redmi Note 11 series as of now
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max only support 33W fast charging
  • The upcoming Redmi K50 Pro+ is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery

Redmi Note 11 series has been tipped to come with 120W fast charging support. It is likely that the most premium smartphone in the series - which could be Redmi Note 11 Pro or Redmi Note 11 Pro Max - will get the aforementioned fast charging support. Apart from this, not much else is known about the upcoming smartphone series as of now. Earlier this week, the specifications for the Redmi K50 Pro+ surfaced online. It is expected to be a part of the upcoming Redmi K50 series comprising three smartphones.

As per tipster Digital Chat Station, the top-of-the-range smartphone in the Redmi Note 11 series will come with 120W fast charging support. As mentioned, the top model in the Redmi Note 11 series is speculated to be the Redmi Note 11 Pro or the Redmi Note 11 Pro Max. However, there is no confirmation from Xiaomi so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

In comparison, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max only feature up to 33W fast charging support. The only smartphones from Xiaomi that support 120W fast charging are the Xiaomi Mix 4 and the Xiaomi 11T Pro. Both smartphones were launched in August and September, respectively, and are yet to reach Indian shores.

Earlier this week, some specifications of the Redmi K50 Pro+ were tipped. The upcoming smartphone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC, a 108-megapixel camera paired with either a periscope or a telescopic lens, a flexible screen, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Last month, a few key specifications of an upcoming Redmi smartphone were shared by Digital Chat Station. The tipster suggested that the smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the smartphone is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 50-megapixel primary camera, over 100W fast charging support, dual speakers, and IP68 dust and water resistance. This smartphone is said to be a part of the Redmi K50 lineup.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Comment
