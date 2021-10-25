Redmi Note 11 is all set to launch on October 28. The phone will be accompanied by Redmi Watch 2 and the new offerings have been teased heavily by the company in the run up to the event. The Redmi Note 11 series poster reveals design details. Redmi Watch 2 is teased to feature a larger AMOLED display over the previous model. Leaks have suggested that there may be multiple models in the Redmi Note 11 series, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro models have now been confirmed by Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing.

Weibing took to Weibo to repost a listing about Redmi Watch 2 and Redmi Note 11 Pro's 8GB + 128GB storage option. A similar repost was done for the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ variant as well. This confirms that there will be two Pro models in the Redmi Note 11 series launching later this week. The executive has shared multiple teaser posters as well, confirming multi-function NFC, Bluetooth v5.2, and Wi-Fi 6 support. The series is also teased to support X-axis linear motor and 120W fast charging support.

In addition, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has also shared a new post, teasing the presence of 3.5mm audio jack on the Redmi Note 11 series. The executive shared a teaser poster showing the top portion of the phone. It is seen to house the audio jack, a JBL-tuned speaker grille, and a mic. The phone, just like the previous teasers, dons a matte grey finish with a slightly protruded black-coloured camera module. Jun adds that not many phones these days retain the 3.5mm audio jack, claiming that the Redmi Note 11 series will be an exception in the matter.

Previous leaks suggest that the Redmi Note 11 price will start at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000). Redmi Note 11 Pro may carry a starting price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700), and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ price is tipped at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,700). Redmi Note 11 is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, Redmi Note 11 Pro is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC. All three Redmi Note phones are said to come with 120Hz displays and include 5,000mAh batteries. Additionally, all three Redmi models may come with up to 256GB of onboard storage.