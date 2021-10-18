Technology News
Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro Price and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch

Redmi Note 11 Pro may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, whereas the Redmi Note 11 may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 October 2021 17:36 IST
Redmi Note 11 Pro is expected to feature a 108-megapixel main rear camera

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro is tipped to support 67W fast charging
  • Redmi Note 11 is likely to feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera
  • Both the phones are expected to pack 5,000mAh battery, 120Hz display

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 smartphones are reportedly in the works. A fresh leak offers insight on pricing and specification details of the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro. The leak suggests that the Redmi Note 11 Pro may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, whereas the Redmi Note 11 may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The Redmi Note 11 Pro is tipped to feature a 108-megapixel main camera and the Redmi Note 11 may feature a 50-megapixel main camera.

A Chinese tipster named Arsenal has leaked key information about the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro. This comes soon after the Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing teased that the series will launch soon. The tipster has tipped pricing details of the two phones. The Redmi Note 11 is tipped to be priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,050) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to be priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications (expected)

As for specifications, the tipster claims the Redmi Note 11 is likely to feature an LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. As for optics, the Redmi Note 11 may feature a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is expected to pack 5,000mAh battery and may support 33W fast charging.

Coming to the premium Redmi Note 11 Pro model, the phone is likely to feature an OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM. Internal storage is tipped to be offered up to 256GB. On the camera front, the Redmi Note 11 Pro may feature a 108-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is tipped to pack 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Other tipped specifications include JBL stereo speakers, NFC, and an X-axis linear motor.

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
