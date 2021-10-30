Technology News
  Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in India

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in India

Redmi Note 11 Series' launch in India has not yet been confirmed.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 30 October 2021 16:23 IST
Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in India

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC
  • Redmi Note 11 5G said to have similar specifications to Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Redmi Note 11 series was launched in China on October 28

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will reportedly launch in India as Xiaomi-branded smartphones. There is no mention about the rebranding of the vanilla Redmi Note 11 5G. Furthermore, there is no information as of now about the launch date of these smartphones in India. The two smartphones were launched in China earlier this week along with the Redmi Note 11 5G. The Redmi Note 11 series is powered by MediaTek chipsets paired with up to 8GB of RAM. All three smartphones are also IP53 rated for dust- and water-resistance.

As per tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz), Redmi Note 11 Pro will launch in India as the Xiaomi 11i, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will come to India as the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. The tipster also mentions that the Redmi smartphones won't be rebranded for the Global markets.

However, the vanilla Redmi Note 11 5G was missing from the tweet, hinting that the smartphone may launch as a Redmi smartphone or may not launch in India altogether. Since this information is not confirmed by Xiaomi, it should be taken with a pinch of salt. A previous report suggests that the Redmi Note 11 5G may be rebranded as Poco M4 Pro 5G on November 9.

Redmi Note 11 series price

The Redmi Note 11 series was launched in China on October 28 with three models — Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The price for the vanilla Redmi Note 11 5G starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,200), the Redmi Note 11 Pro starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700), and the price of the premium Redmi Note 11 Pro+ begins at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,200).

Redmi Note 11 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 11 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and its dual rear camera setup has 50-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. It also gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ specifications

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ get similar specifications barring the battery capacity and the charging speeds. The former packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The latter, on the other hand, has a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Both sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. For optics, both get a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 11 Price, Redmi Note 11 Specifications
Satvik Khare

  
