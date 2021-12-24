Redmi Note 11 Pro+ global launch seems imminent as the smartphone was recently spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database. The FCC listing does not divulge any information about the upcoming Redmi smartphone apart from the fact that it will launch in other markets apart from India and China. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ launched in China in late October and is speculated to launch in India as Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.

The FCC listing for Redmi Note 11 Pro+ shows that the smartphone will get 5G connectivity and has the model number 20191116UG. Apart from this and hinting that the Redmi smartphone may launch in the global market soon, the FCC listing does not give out any other information. The FCC listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

As mentioned earlier, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is speculated to launch in India as Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. The latter will launch in India on January 6 and has been confirmed to get 120W fast charging support. A microsite on the Xiaomi is now live and teases some of the features of the upcoming smartphone.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ specifications

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ was launched in China in late October. It sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it gets a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. It features a symmetrical JBL-tuned stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more. The phone has an IP53 rating and comes with VC liquid cooling. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with a 120W fast charging support.

