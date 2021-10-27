Technology News
Redmi Note 11 Pro Design, Specifications Teased; General Manager Lu Weibing Confirms Future Launch Plans

Redmi Note 11 Pro will feature a large vapour cooling chamber for better heat dissipation.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 27 October 2021 13:45 IST
Redmi Note 11 Pro Design, Specifications Teased; General Manager Lu Weibing Confirms Future Launch Plans

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi

Redmi Note 11 Pro will be offered in Shallow Dream Galaxy and a Greenish-Black (pictured) colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro scored 500,949 points in AnTuTu v9 benchmark
  • Xiaomi will release two generations of Redmi Note series every year
  • Redmi Note 11 series is a successor to the Redmi Note 9 series

Redmi Note 11 series will make its global debut on Thursday, October 28. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has teased the design, specifications, and colour options of the Redmi Note 11 Pro. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and feature a vapour cooling chamber. Furthermore, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has said that the Xiaomi-owned sub-brand will now release two generations of the Redmi Note series every year. He also said that the upcoming Redmi Note 11 series will be a successor to the Redmi Note 9 series.

Through a series of posts on Weibo, Xiaomi revealed the design of its upcoming smartphone as well as its specifications and colour options. The Redmi Note 11 Pro has been teased to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC based on 6nm architecture featuring two Cortex-A78 cores and a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. The Chinese tech giant also said that the newly launched chipset from MediaTek has scored 500,949 points in the AnTuTu v9 benchmark. Furthermore, Xiaomi teased that the TSMC processor features a large vapour cooling chamber for better heat dissipation.

Xiaomi also shared a bunch of images of the Redmi Note 11 Pro on the Chinese microblogging website, Weibo. These images show the upcoming smartphone in the Shallow Dream Galaxy colour option. Another post on Weibo shows the Redmi smartphone in a greenish-black hue. The name of the colour option was not revealed.

As mentioned, Redmi's General Manager Weibing has confirmed that the Chinese tech giant will release two generations of the Redmi Note series per year. The upcoming Redmi Note 11 series will be a successor to the Redmi Note 9 series. Further, Weibing also mentioned the reason behind this strategy is that Redmi customers' demand varies greatly and a single product cannot cater to all these demands. Hence, Redmi will try to meet the demands of its customers through multiple product offerings.

Weibing further said that the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5Glaunched in May and powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC — focuses solely on performance. He explained that the company has opted for the Dimensity 920 SoC for the upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro so that the smartphone can improve on other peripherals such as the 120W fast charger, AMOLED display, 108-megapixel camera, and stereo speakers.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Satvik Khare
