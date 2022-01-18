Technology News
Redmi Note 11 Series Global Launch Date Set for January 26: All Details

The Redmi Note 11 series for the global market is teased to “rise to the challenge.”

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 January 2022 18:23 IST
Redmi Note 11 Series Global Launch Date Set for January 26: All Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11 series in global markets are speculated to have new design

  • Redmi Note 11 series launch will be held at 5:30pm IST on January 26
  • The new Redmi Note phones are rumoured to have Snapdragon chips
  • Redmi Note 11 series was unveiled in China last year

Redmi Note 11 series global launch is set for January 26, Xiaomi announced on Tuesday. The new Redmi Note-series models are speculated to be different from the Redmi Note 11 lineup that was launched in China last year. Among the changes, the Redmi Note 11 series in global markets is rumoured to have Qualcomm Snapdragon chips — unlike the MediaTek SoCs available on the Chinese counterparts of the Redmi Note 11 series. The new models are expected to deliver an upgraded experience over the Redmi Note 10 phones.

Xiaomi tweeted to announce the launch date of the Redmi Note 11 series. The launch will take place at 5:30pm IST and will be livestreamed through the company's social media channels, including Facebook and YouTube. The company is also teasing the launch with a tagline that reads, “Rise to the challenge.”

The Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ were launched in China in October. The Redmi Note 11 lineup also expanded in China in November with the Redmi Note 11 4G.

Notably, the Redmi Note 11 5G was launched in India as the Redmi Note 11T 5G. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ also recently debuted in the country as the Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, respectively.

All five models in China's Redmi Note 11 lineup came with MediaTek SoCs. However, a report in November suggested that the Redmi Note 11 models in global markets would come with Snapdragon chips and new design treatments.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ global models were also purportedly spotted in internal testing in Europe. Similarly, the Redmi Note 11 4G global variant allegedly appeared​ on Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Russia's Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) sites. The same model also appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) sites.

In December, the global variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database with the model number 20191116UG.

Alongside the Redmi Note 11 series global launch, Xiaomi is currently busy preparing the announcement of the Redmi Note 11S in India. The phone was teased last week and is tipped to have a 108-megapixel primary camera and a hole-punch display design.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord N20 Launch Timelines Tipped

