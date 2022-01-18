Redmi Note 11 series global launch is set for January 26, Xiaomi announced on Tuesday. The new Redmi Note-series models are speculated to be different from the Redmi Note 11 lineup that was launched in China last year. Among the changes, the Redmi Note 11 series in global markets is rumoured to have Qualcomm Snapdragon chips — unlike the MediaTek SoCs available on the Chinese counterparts of the Redmi Note 11 series. The new models are expected to deliver an upgraded experience over the Redmi Note 10 phones.

Xiaomi tweeted to announce the launch date of the Redmi Note 11 series. The launch will take place at 5:30pm IST and will be livestreamed through the company's social media channels, including Facebook and YouTube. The company is also teasing the launch with a tagline that reads, “Rise to the challenge.”

The Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ were launched in China in October. The Redmi Note 11 lineup also expanded in China in November with the Redmi Note 11 4G.

Notably, the Redmi Note 11 5G was launched in India as the Redmi Note 11T 5G. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ also recently debuted in the country as the Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, respectively.

All five models in China's Redmi Note 11 lineup came with MediaTek SoCs. However, a report in November suggested that the Redmi Note 11 models in global markets would come with Snapdragon chips and new design treatments.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ global models were also purportedly spotted in internal testing in Europe. Similarly, the Redmi Note 11 4G global variant allegedly appeared​ on Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Russia's Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) sites. The same model also appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) sites.

In December, the global variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database with the model number 20191116UG.

Alongside the Redmi Note 11 series global launch, Xiaomi is currently busy preparing the announcement of the Redmi Note 11S in India. The phone was teased last week and is tipped to have a 108-megapixel primary camera and a hole-punch display design.