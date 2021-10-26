Technology News
Redmi Note 11 Series Shallow Dream Galaxy Colour Option Teased Ahead of Launch

Redmi Note 11 series is all set to launch on October 28.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 October 2021 18:30 IST
Redmi Note 11 Series Shallow Dream Galaxy Colour Option Teased Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo

Redmi Note 11 series may feature a hole-punch display

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 series launch will begin at 7pm CST Asia (4:30pm IST)
  • Redmi Note 11 may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity SoCs
  • Redmi Note 11 models may come with up to 256GB of storage

Redmi Note 11 series is all set to launch later this month. The company has been rolling out multiple teasers in the run up to it, and three models are apparently confirmed to launch – Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The series is now teased to come in a new Shallow Dream Galaxy colour scheme. The phone is seen to feature a gradient finish with white and blue hues. Redmi Note 11 series is likely to feature a hole-punch display and a multiple camera setup at the back.

Xiaomi has taken to Weibo to post multiple teasers about the new colour option of the Redmi Note 11 series. As mentioned, it will be called the Shallow Dream Galaxy. The poster suggests that this may be introduced for the Redmi Note 11 Pro model, but it may be introduced on other models as well. The render posters show that the Redmi Note 11 Pro may feature a quad camera setup with a 108-megapixel main sensor.

Previous leaks suggest that the Redmi Note 11 may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, Redmi Note 11 Pro is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC. All three Redmi Note phones are reported to come with 120Hz displays and include 5,000mAh batteries. Additionally, all three Redmi models are tipped to come with up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phones may also have a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection as standard and are made using an aluminium alloy-based middle frame.

The company has confirmed that the launch event for the Redmi Note 11 series will take place on October 28 at 7pm CST Asia (4:30pm IST).

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
