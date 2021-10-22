Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ price and specifications have been tipped on the Web — ahead of the official launch that is taking place next week. All three Redmi Note phones are said to come with 120Hz displays and include 5,000mAh batteries. The Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are also claimed to have MediaTek Dimensity range of SoCs, with 5G connectivity. Additionally, the specifications of all three Redmi models may include up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phones may also have a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection as standard and are made using an aluminium alloy-based middle frame.

A Chinese tipster has shared alleged details about the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ on Weibo. The fresh details come just days after the same tipster suggested some brief information about the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ price (expected)

As per the tipster, the Redmi Note 11 price will start at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone would also come in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB models that are said to be priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,400), CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700), and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000), respectively.

In contrast, the Redmi Note 11 Pro may carry a starting price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for the base 6GB + 128GB variant. It is also said to have an 8GB + 128GB option at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000) and the top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB variant at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,400).

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ price is tipped at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,700) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The phone is also said to have an 8GB + 256GB model at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,200).

Redmi Note 11 specifications (expected)

On the specifications part, the tipster claimed that the Redmi Note 11 will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD along with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone is also said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. In terms of optics, some recent teasers suggested that the Redmi Note 11 would carry a triple rear camera setup. The tipster, however, claimed that there could be a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 11 is also said to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

On the connectivity front, the new Redmi Note phone is tipped to have an Infrared (IR) blaster and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You can also expect regular Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Further, the Redmi Note 11 is said to have a single speaker and a matte back finish. The phone may also carry up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage and include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications (expected)

The Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications are said to include a flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone is also claimed to have a triple rear camera setup that may include a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is tipped to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is said to have up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It may include NFC support and an IR blaster. Other specifications may include a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging and dual speakers tuned by JBL. The Redmi Note 11 Pro is also said to have 2.5D curved glass protection at the back.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ specifications (expected)

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is tipped to have a 120Hz flexible AMOLED display and an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. For photos and videos, the phone is said to have the triple rear camera setup that would be available on the Redmi Note 11 Pro. This means that there could be a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor, coupled with an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is said to provide a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

The new Redmi phone is also tipped to have up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and include NFC support as well as an IR blaster. There could also be dual speakers tuned by JBL, 5,000mAh battery with up to 120W fast charging, and a 2.5D curved glass protection at the back.

Since Redmi is yet to detail the Redmi Note 11 series, it is safe to consider the tipped price and specifications with some scepticism.

The Redmi Note 11 series launch in China is scheduled for Thursday, October 28. Alongside the new Redmi Note phones, the Chinese company is launching the Redmi Watch 2 as its new smartwatch model.