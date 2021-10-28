Redmi Note 11 series is set to launch today. The new smartphone series by Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is expected to have three distinct models — the regular Redmi Note 11 as well as the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. While the official launch is a few hours away, a Vietnamese source has leaked some specifications and pricing details about the Redmi Note 11 series. The Redmi Note 11 has also allegedly appeared on China's certification site TENAA and benchmark portal Geekbench. Alongside the Redmi Note 11 series, the Chinese brand has teased to launch the Redmi Watch 2 at its today's event. A new smart fitness band may also be launched that is rumoured to be called the Redmi Smart Band Pro.

Redmi Note 11 series launch timings, how to watch live

Redmi Note 11 series launch will take place in China at 7pm CST Asia (4:30pm IST). The launch will be livestreamed through Weibo. However, you can stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to look at what all is coming under the Redmi Note 11 series.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ price (expected)

Redmi Note 11 price is rumoured to start at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is also said to have 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB models that could be priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,400), CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700), and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,100), respectively.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to come with a starting price of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for the 6GB + 128GB model. It is also rumoured to have an 8GB + 128GB variant at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,100) and an 8GB + 256GB option at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,400).

In contrast, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is said to be available at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,700) for the 8GB + 128GB option. It is also rumoured to have an 8GB + 256GB version at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,200).

Aside from the China pricing, a new report from Vietnamese site The Pixel has claimed that the Redmi Note 11 series will debut in Vietnam with a starting price of VND 5,000,000 (roughly Rs. 16,500).

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ specifications (expected)

On the specifications front, the Redmi Note 11 series is teased to have anti-glare (AG) protection along with a textured pattern at the back and feature dual symmetrical JBL-tuned stereo speakers. The new phones are also confirmed to have Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support. In the series, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are teased to come with up to 120W fast charging as well as NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The given fast charging wattage could be limited to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, though. The Redmi Note 11 Pro models are also confirmed to have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.

The Pixel has reported that the Redmi Note 11 would come with an LCD panel that has up to 120Hz refresh rate and an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The phone is also rumoured to have a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back and a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Further, it could include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Unlike the Redmi Note 11, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is claimed to have an OLED display. The phone is said to have up to 120Hz refresh rate. It could also include a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back and a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The Redmi Note 11 Pro is rumoured to have a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Earlier rumours also suggested a similar list of specifications on the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+, on the other front, could be the most superior model in the series. It could include an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC.

In addition to the details coming from the rumour mill, the vanilla Redmi Note 11 has allegedly surfaced on China's TENAA site with a model number 21091116AC. The online listing suggests that the phone has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display. It is also suggested to have a triple rear camera setup and a 4,900mAh battery.

A tipster on Weibo has claimed that the TENAA listing includes some incorrect parameters as the phone may come with an LCD panel and not an OLED display.

The same model number that surfaced on TENAA has also appeared on Geekbench. The Geekbench listing shows the phone with Android 11. It also indicates an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity SoC by carrying “evergo” as the codename that is so far associated with the Taiwanese chipset series.

Alongside the Redmi Note 11 series, today's launch will have the Redmi Watch 2 that is teased to come with a larger AMOLED display over the original Redmi Watch. A recent report also suggested the launch of the Redmi Smart Band Pro at the event.