Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ With MediaTek SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 October 2021 18:35 IST
Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are powered by the MediaTek 920 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 series features a hole-punch display
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro come with 67W fast charging support
  • The Pro models also feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor

Redmi Note 11 series of smartphones were launched officially on Thursday in China. The range includes three variants - Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The latter is the most premium variant of the lot. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ have almost identical specifications, apart from battery and fast charging support. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ packs a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Redmi Note 11 Pro, on the other hand, packs a 5,160mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. All the three models feature a hole-punch display and have multiple cameras at the back.

Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11Pro+ price and sale

The new Redmi Note 11 5G is priced starting at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB models that are priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 16,400), CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,700), and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 21,100), respectively. Redmi Note 11 5G comes in Black Realm, Shallow Dream Galaxy, and Slight Mint colours.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,300) and the 8GB + 256GB option is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,500).

Lastly, the most premium Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will be priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,200) for the 6GB + 128GB option. It also comes in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option that is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,500) and 8GB + 256GB version that is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,900). The two Pro models come in Misty Forest, Mysterious Black, Shallow Dream Galaxy, and Time Quite Purple hues. All three phones will go on sale from November 1.

Redmi Note 11 5G specifications

On the specifications front, the Redmi Note 11 features a 6.6-inch full-HD display with 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It packs up to 8GB RAM and offers 128GB of internal storage.

redmi note 11 Redmi Note 11 5G

Redmi Note 11 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC

As for optics, the Redmi Note 11 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. Up front, the phone features a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

Redmi Note 11 supports 33W fast charging and packs a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. It is IP53 rated.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ specifications

Most of the specifications on the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are the same. The battery on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is a 4,500mAh one but it comes with 120W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 11 Pro, on the other hand, packs a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to come with 67W fast charging support. Both the phones feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a hole-punch design. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is offered up to 256GB.

As for optics, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ come with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with dual ISO and an f/1.89 aperture. Both the phones feature dual symmetrical JBL-tuned stereo speakers and are also confirmed to have Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support. Connectivity options include NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The phones are IP53 rated and come with a VC liquid cooling system.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 5G Price, Redmi Note 11 5G Specifications, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Price, Redmi Note 11 Pro Specifications, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus price, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Battlegrounds Mobile India's Dune Crossover Brings Movie-Themed Pan, Parachute, More

Related Stories

