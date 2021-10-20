Technology News
Redmi Note 11 Series Launch Confirmed for October 28, Listing Hints at Three Variants

JD.com hints that the series will include Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ models.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 October 2021 11:12 IST
Redmi Note 11 Series Launch Confirmed for October 28, Listing Hints at Three Variants

Photo Credit: Weibo

Redmi Note 11 is seen to sport an iPhone 13-inspired design

  • Redmi Note 11 is teased to sport a hole-punch display
  • Redmi Note 11 series will launch at 7pm CST Asia (4:30pm IST)
  • Redmi Note 11 series may have quad rear cameras

Redmi Note 11 series launch date has been confirmed by the company. The new lineup will be unveiled during a dedicated event on October 28. The poster that confirms the launch date also offers a glimpse at the Redmi Note 11 series' design. The phone has taken inspiration from the latest iPhone 13 series and is seen to have flat metal edges and squarish corners. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ have also been spotted on JD.com ahead of launch.

Xiaomi took to Weibo to announce the launch of the Redmi Note 11 series. The launch event will take place on October 28 at 7pm CST Asia (4:30pm IST). Redmi Note 11 is seen to feature a hole-punch display with the cutout placed in the centre. The JBL-tuned speaker grille, 3.5mm audio jack, and mic holes are placed on the top edge. The back has a quad camera setup placed inside a rectangular-shaped module with one large sensor sitting on top. The camera module also sports an LED flash. Redmi Note 11 is seen to sport volume rockers and power button on the right spine.

Apart from this, Xiaomi reveals little else about the Redmi Note 11 series. The phones in the lineup have also been listed on JD.com ahead of launch. The e-commerce site lists three models – Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The listings suggest that the most premium Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will come in Mysterious Blackland, Misty Forest, and Time Quiet Purple colour options. The Redmi Note 11 Pro model, on the other hand, is listed to come in Mysterious Blackland, Misty Forest, Shallow Meng Xinghe, and Time Quiet Purple colour options. Both the phones are listed to come in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB storage models. Redmi Note 11 colour and storage options were not seen on the JD.com listing at the time of writing.

Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi is taking reservations for the Redmi Note 11 series on JD.com. Buyers can deposit between CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,200) to CNY 200 (roughly Rs. 2,400) to pre-book a handset and be the first to purchase when it launches.

Past leaks suggest that Redmi Note 11 Pro may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, whereas Redmi Note 11 could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. Similarly, Redmi Note 11 Pro is tipped to feature a 108-megapixel main camera and Redmi Note 11 may feature a 50-megapixel main camera. Redmi Note 11 is tipped to be priced starting at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,050). Redmi Note 11 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to be priced starting at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700).

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Tasneem Akolawala
