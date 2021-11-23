Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Global Models Spotted in Internal Testing; Launch Could Be Imminent

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Global Models Spotted in Internal Testing; Launch Could Be Imminent

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ offer up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

By David Delima | Updated: 23 November 2021 17:16 IST
Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Global Models Spotted in Internal Testing; Launch Could Be Imminent

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ (pictured) is tipped to launch in India as Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ differ in battery specifications
  • The company is yet to launch Redmi Note 11 Pro series in global markets
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are powered by Dimensity 920

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ global models have been spotted in internal testing in Europe, according to a tipster. These smartphones were recently launched in China alongside Redmi Note 11, and the launch of the global models is reportedly around the corner. This is not the first time that these smartphones have been spotted outside China. Both Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ sport the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and offer identical specifications, with the exception of battery capacity and charging speeds.

Both Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are tipped to launch in the future in European markets after the handsets were spotted in internal testing in Europe, according to a report by 91Mobiles. The smartphones were spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, who suggests that both handsets could arrive with the same model number as the models launched in China. Previous reports have tipped that the Redmi Note 11 Pro may launch in India as Xiaomi 11i, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ could launch in the country as Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ price (Chinese variants)

Redmi Note 11 Pro was launched in China at a price of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,600) while Redmi Note 11 Pro+ was unveiled with a price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,100). These variants were launched on October 28 alongside Redmi Note 11 5G which is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,100) in China. Redmi is yet to announce details about the launch or pricing of the Redmi Note 11 series outside China.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ specifications (Chinese variants)

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ both come equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and come with 5G connectivity support. The smartphones are nearly identical in terms of specifications, such as offering 6.67-inch (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. Both smartphones also feature an identical 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

In terms of distinction, Redmi Note 11 Pro gets a 5,000mAh battery which charges at 67W, while Redmi Note 11 Pro+ users get a smaller 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, Redmi, Redmi Note 11 Pro Specifications, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus specifications
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Redmi Note 11T 5G Teased to Come With 33W Pro Fast Charging Support, Ahead of Launch
Samsung Narrows Gap With Apple Watch as Global Smartwatch Shipments Grow 16 Percent YoY in Q3: Counterpoint

Related Stories

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Global Models Spotted in Internal Testing; Launch Could Be Imminent
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  2. Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details
  3. Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Review: The Entertainer
  4. OnePlus 9RT Tipped to Launch in India as OnePlus RT
  5. Amazon Prime Is Going to Get Costlier From December 13: All Details
  6. Alert #ShibArmy: Scammers Targeting Shiba Inu Investors on Telegram
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Renders Spotted Online With Triple Camera Setup
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Buying Binoculars for Birdwatching
  10. Avalanche Overtakes Dogecoin in Market Value
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Narrows Gap With Apple Watch as Global Smartwatch Shipments Grow 16 Percent YoY in Q3: Counterpoint
  2. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Global Models Spotted in Internal Testing; Launch Could Be Imminent
  3. Redmi Note 11T 5G Teased to Come With 33W Pro Fast Charging Support, Ahead of Launch
  4. Sotheby's Metaverse Gears for 'Biggest NFT Charity Auction', Proceeds Will Go to Healthcare Workers
  5. FC Barcelona Cancels Ownix NFT Deal Two Weeks After Announcement
  6. Twitter to Combine Shopping and Livestreams, Teams Up With Walmart to Test New Feature
  7. Twitter May Be Able to Curb Hate Speech With Warnings, Study Finds
  8. Soundcore Life Q30, Life Q35 Headphones Launched With ANC support, 60-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features
  9. Amazon, Apple Handed EUR 200 Million Italian Fine for Alleged Collusion in Product Sales
  10. 'Not a Fad': Australian Senator Backs Bitcoin and Crypto Against 'Fearful' Authorities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com