Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ global models have been spotted in internal testing in Europe, according to a tipster. These smartphones were recently launched in China alongside Redmi Note 11, and the launch of the global models is reportedly around the corner. This is not the first time that these smartphones have been spotted outside China. Both Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ sport the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and offer identical specifications, with the exception of battery capacity and charging speeds.

Both Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are tipped to launch in the future in European markets after the handsets were spotted in internal testing in Europe, according to a report by 91Mobiles. The smartphones were spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, who suggests that both handsets could arrive with the same model number as the models launched in China. Previous reports have tipped that the Redmi Note 11 Pro may launch in India as Xiaomi 11i, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ could launch in the country as Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ price (Chinese variants)

Redmi Note 11 Pro was launched in China at a price of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,600) while Redmi Note 11 Pro+ was unveiled with a price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,100). These variants were launched on October 28 alongside Redmi Note 11 5G which is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,100) in China. Redmi is yet to announce details about the launch or pricing of the Redmi Note 11 series outside China.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ specifications (Chinese variants)

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ both come equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and come with 5G connectivity support. The smartphones are nearly identical in terms of specifications, such as offering 6.67-inch (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. Both smartphones also feature an identical 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

In terms of distinction, Redmi Note 11 Pro gets a 5,000mAh battery which charges at 67W, while Redmi Note 11 Pro+ users get a smaller 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

