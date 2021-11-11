Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 11 Series Tipped to Launch in Global Markets With Snapdragon Chips, New Design

Redmi Note 11 models are said to be launched in Vietnam in the first quarter of 2022.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 November 2021 18:08 IST
Redmi Note 11 Series Tipped to Launch in Global Markets With Snapdragon Chips, New Design

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11 series was launched in China late last month

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 series originally came with MediaTek Dimensity SoCs
  • Xiaomi may launch the new phones in Vietnam in January
  • Redmi Note 11 series come in three different models in China

Redmi Note 11 series is tipped to launch in global markets with a refreshed design and Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. The series, which comprises the regular Redmi Note 11 as well as Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+, debuted in China late last month with MediaTek Dimensity SoCs. Its features include a hole-punch display design and 5G connectivity. In the lineup, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ also offer specifications including 120Hz display and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Vietnamese news website The Pixel has reported that the Redmi Note 11 series will come with a completely different design and include Qualcomm Snapdragon chips over MediaTek Dimensity SoCs. The new phones are said to be launched in Vietnam in the first quarter of 2022 — the earliest could be in January.

The report further says that the Redmi Note 11 models that will come with the Snapdragon SoCs in global markets including Vietnam will also be launched in China at a later stage, but with a different name.

Although the reason for switching to Snapdragon SoCs isn't yet clear, a tipster who goes by pseudonym @chunvn8888 on Twitter has suggested that it could be due to some shortage in supply of the Dimensity chips at Xiaomi's facility. The tipster previously speculated that the global versions of the Redmi Note 11 series could come with the newly launched Snapdragon 778G Plus and Snapdragon 695 SoCs.

Earlier this week, Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched as a rebranded Redmi Note 11. This is also tipped to launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G. In contrast, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are rumoured to come to the Indian market as the Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, respectively.

At the time of launching the Redmi Note 11 series in China, Xiaomi claimed that its Redmi Note series surpassed 240 million units in sales globally. The Redmi Note series crossed the the 200-million mark in February.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, Redmi Note, Xiaomi, Redmi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Didi Said to Prepare for Relaunch of Apps in China, Anticipates Data Probe Will End Soon

Related Stories

Redmi Note 11 Series Tipped to Launch in Global Markets With Snapdragon Chips, New Design
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Spots Something 'No One's Ever Seen'
  2. PUBG: New State Bricking Some Android Devices
  3. Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) Review: A Rare Beast
  4. Tesla Might Be Testing DOGE Payments, Code-Named 'Shiba'
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Blast Victim Reportedly Receives Refund From Company
  6. Shiba Inu Ruled Twitter as ‘Most Popular’ Crypto Token, Data Reveals
  7. Poco M4 Pro 5G Launched as Rebranded Redmi Note 11: All Details
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Again, Causing Severe Burns
  9. WhatsApp Rolling Out New UI for Contact, Group Info: Report
  10. PUBG: New State Now Available to Download in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Tipped to Launch in Global Markets With Snapdragon Chips, New Design
  2. Didi Said to Prepare for Relaunch of Apps in China, Anticipates Data Probe Will End Soon
  3. Moto G71 Key Specifications, Images Surface via Alleged TENAA Listing
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series May Get Snapdragon 898 Processor in India, US Variant Could Pack Exynos Chipset
  5. South Korea Tests System for Controlling Air Taxis, Hopes to Launch Airport Service as Soon as 2025
  6. US SEC Stops American CryptoFed DAO From Registering Two Digital Tokens
  7. NFT Artist Beeple’s Ethereum-Backed 3D Video Sculpture Fetches Almost $30 Million at Christie’s
  8. Sberbank Unveils Second Supercomputer Christofari Neo to Meet Internal, External AI Demand
  9. PUBG: New State Bricking Android Devices, Some Users Report
  10. Elon Musk Sells a Total of $5 Billion in Tesla Shares After Twitter Poll
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com