Redmi Note 11 series is tipped to launch in global markets with a refreshed design and Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. The series, which comprises the regular Redmi Note 11 as well as Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+, debuted in China late last month with MediaTek Dimensity SoCs. Its features include a hole-punch display design and 5G connectivity. In the lineup, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ also offer specifications including 120Hz display and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Vietnamese news website The Pixel has reported that the Redmi Note 11 series will come with a completely different design and include Qualcomm Snapdragon chips over MediaTek Dimensity SoCs. The new phones are said to be launched in Vietnam in the first quarter of 2022 — the earliest could be in January.

The report further says that the Redmi Note 11 models that will come with the Snapdragon SoCs in global markets including Vietnam will also be launched in China at a later stage, but with a different name.

Although the reason for switching to Snapdragon SoCs isn't yet clear, a tipster who goes by pseudonym @chunvn8888 on Twitter has suggested that it could be due to some shortage in supply of the Dimensity chips at Xiaomi's facility. The tipster previously speculated that the global versions of the Redmi Note 11 series could come with the newly launched Snapdragon 778G Plus and Snapdragon 695 SoCs.

Earlier this week, Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched as a rebranded Redmi Note 11. This is also tipped to launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G. In contrast, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are rumoured to come to the Indian market as the Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, respectively.

At the time of launching the Redmi Note 11 series in China, Xiaomi claimed that its Redmi Note series surpassed 240 million units in sales globally. The Redmi Note series crossed the the 200-million mark in February.