Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India in December

Xiaomi 11T Pro has also been spotted on BIS certification site hinting that it may also launch in India soon.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 November 2021 17:18 IST
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India in December

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ was unveiled in China earlier this year

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro+ comes with 120W fast charging support
  • Xiaomi 11T Pro houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro+ features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display

Xiaomi is reportedly going to launch a new smartphone in India in December with 120W fast charging support. The phone is expected to either be the Redmi Note 10 Pro+ or the Xiaomi 11T Pro. These phones have debuted in China and Europe respectively, and are now tipped to arrive in the Indian market. This comes just a few days after tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted that other OEMs like Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and Realme are also looking to launch 100+W fast charging phones in the Indian market.

91Mobiles cites industry sources to report that the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ may launch in India in December. The phone will reportedly launch as the Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India. The report does not offer an exact launch date, but tips that it is expected to launch before January.

The publication also spotted the Xiaomi 11T Pro on BIS certification site with the model number BM58. This hints that the Xiaomi 11T Pro may also launch in India soon, as this phone had also been unveiled in Europe with 120W fast charging support. There is no clarity on whether only one handset will be unveiled or both of them will make their way to the Indian market.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ specifications

On the specifications front, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ has a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The phone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a hole-punch design. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is offered up to 256GB.

As for optics, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with dual ISO and an f/1.89 aperture. Connectivity options include NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The phone is IP53 rated and comes with a VC liquid cooling system.

Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 11T Pro features a 6.67-inch flat 10bit AMOLED true-colour display with a 120Hz refresh rate that also supports the company's AdaptiveSync. Under the hood, the Xiaomi 11T Pro houses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi 11T Pro houses the same triple rear camera setup that is available on the Xiaomi 11T. This means that you'll get a 108-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a telemacro shooter. The Xiaomi 11T Pro also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

On the storage front, the Xiaomi 11T Pro has up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Xiaomi 11T Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge fast charging (supported charger is in the box).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus specifications, Xiaomi 11T Pro Specifications, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Moto G12 Price, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Specifications Leak Ahead of Official Announcement

Related Stories

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India in December
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  2. Reliance Jio Hikes Prepaid Plan Prices by Up to Rs. 480 in India: All Details
  3. Last Solar Eclipse of 2021: When, How to Watch, Visibility
  4. Redmi Note 11T 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  5. Kraken Lists Shiba Inu After a Month-Long Ordeal
  6. Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games of 2021 in India
  7. From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Money Heist, What to Watch in December
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home to Release a Day Earlier in India
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Series, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped
  10. Realme Book Slim Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Inbook X1, Inbook X1 Pro Laptops Set to Launch in India on December 8; Specifications Revealed
  2. Tweaked Feature Enables Ethereum Tips Alongside Bitcoin on Twitter a Day After Jack Dorsey Resigns
  3. Honor 60 Pro 5G Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  4. Amazon Appstore Is Crashing on Android 12 Even After a Month of Its Public Release: Reports
  5. Binance Fixes Dogecoin Withdrawal Issue After Elon Musk's Twitter Spat
  6. Fast & Furious 9, Dune Releasing on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, YouTube Movies This Week
  7. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Images Surface Online, Show Quad Rear Cameras
  8. Wallpaper Engine for Android Released, Allows Importing Live Wallpapers via Desktop App
  9. Pixel 6 Users Report Compatibility Issues With DJI Drone Cameras, Company Advises Reinstalling Apps
  10. ACT Fibernet Launches 1Gbps Broadband Plan in New Delhi, Adds New Entry-Level Offering to Expand User Base
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com