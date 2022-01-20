Technology News
Redmi Note 11 Pro Global Variant Design Suggested by Leaked Marketing Images, Specifications Also Tipped

Redmi Note 11 Pro's 4G variant is said to pack an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 January 2022 14:50 IST
Photo Credit: @TechInsiderBlog/ Twitter

Redmi Note 11 Pro is tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro was launched in China in October 2021
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro is said to sport a 108-megapixel main sensor
  • It is tipped to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display

Redmi Note 11 Pro is inching towards its global launch that's scheduled on January 26, and ahead of that date, marketing posters of Redmi Note 11 Pro have surfaced online. The key specifications of the smartphone have also been tipped separately. The global variant of the handset is said to feature different specifications compared to the lineup launched in China last year. Redmi Note 11 Pro's 4G variant is said to pack an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor, whereas the 5G variant of the handset is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. The leaked renders of the smartphones suggest a design identical to the Chinese variant. The upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro is seen carrying a hole-punch display.

A Twitter user @TechInsiderBlog has posted marketing renders of Redmi Note 11 Pro. The leaked renders of the handset reveal a design similar to the model launched in China in October. The handset is seen featuring a hole-punch display.

It is seen in Black and Blue colours. As per the leak, Redmi Note 11 Pro could sport a 120Hz display. Quad rear cameras along with LED flash are seen arranged on the top left corner of the back panel. The rear camera setup includes a 108-megapixel main sensor. The leaked marketing posters suggest a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging support.

Separately, leaked specifications of Redmi Note 11 Pro's 4G and 5G variants were tipped by a MySmartPrice report. As per the report, Redmi Note 11 Pro smartphones will be offered in three colour options. They are Graphite Gray, Polar White, and a shade similar to the Diamond Dazzle colour option of Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G.

Similar to the model unveiled in China, Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G are said to sport a 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. As per the report, Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor. The 5G variant on the other hand is expected to carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC under the hood. As mentioned, both models could sport a quad rear camera setup led by a 108-megapixel main sensor. The report also repeats the presence of 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Xiaomi has already announced that the global launch of Redmi Note 11 series will take place on January 26. The launch will take place at 5:30pm IST and will be livestreamed through the company's social media channels, including Facebook and YouTube.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
