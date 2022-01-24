Technology News
Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G Specifications Leaked; May Feature Helio G96 SoC, 6.6-Inch Display

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 24 January 2022 13:31 IST
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Redmi Note 11 Pro is expected to sport a hole-punch display.

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G is believed to offer 67W fast charging support
  • Redmi Note 11 lineup will launch globally on January 26
  • It is expected to have a 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup

Xiaomi is gearing to launch its Redmi Note 11 lineup globally on January 26. The Chinese tech giants are tipped to release Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G when the Redmi Note 11 series hits the global market. Now, just a few days ahead of its global rollout, the specifications of Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G have been leaked. The leak comes from tipster Yogesh Brar via Twitter.

Redmi Note 11 4G specifications (expected)

According to Brar's tweet, Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G may sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 4G SoC. Xiaomi is expected to offer 6GB and 8GB memory variants of this handset. In addition, it may come with either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage. This handset may run on Android 11 with MIUI 13 skin on top. Furthermore, Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G could be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with up to 67W fast charging support.

In terms of cameras, Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G may sport a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Additionally, the rear camera will be equipped with an 8-megapixel and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. At the front, the smartphone will have a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Another recent leak tipped the design of Redmi Note 11 Pro. The leaked renders suggest that the global variant may sport a design similar to its Chinese counterpart. It is depicted sporting a hole-punch display.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the global launch of the Redmi Note 11 series will take place on January 26. The online event will begin at 5:30pm IST and will be livestreamed via the company's official social media channels.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi Note 11 4G, Redmi Note 11 4G specifications
Oppo Find X5 Pro Renders Leak Online; Tip Colourways, Reflective Rear Panel

