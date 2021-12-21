Technology News
Redmi Note 11 4G Global Variant Gets Listed on IMDA, EEC Certification Websites

Redmi Note 11 4G is said to pack a Snapdragon 680 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 21 December 2021 15:01 IST
Redmi Note 11 4G Global Variant Gets Listed on IMDA, EEC Certification Websites

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11 4G was launched in China in November this year

  • Redmi Note 11 4G has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display
  • Redmi Note 11 4G packs a 50-megapixel rear camera setup
  • It supports 18W fast charging and 9W reverse charging

Redmi Note 11 4G was recently launched in China. The handset hit the market in November and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. Xiaomi is now believed to be launching a global variant of Redmi Note 11 4G. There has been no official word from the Chinese tech giant regarding this. However, it appears that the global rollout may happen soon as Redmi Note 11 4G has reportedly been spotted on IMDA and EEC certification websites.

The IMDA listing, as spotted by MySmartPrice, features a Redmi smartphone which bears the model number 2201117SG, believed to be the new Redmi Note 11 4G. The same model number has appeared on a listing on the EEC certification website as well. Even though these listings do not confirm any specifications of Redmi Note 11 4G, they do hint towards an imminent global rollout.

Redmi Note 11 4G specifications, features (expected)

The global version of Redmi Note 11 4G has been tipped to pack the Snapdragon 680 SoC, instead of the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. Unlike the Chinese variant that has flat edges, the global version is expected to follow the traditional Redmi design. It is said to feature 128GB of onboard storage and up to 8GB of RAM.

Redmi Note 11 4G is expected to have a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display. The handset is believed to house a 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. Additionally, this smartphone is anticipated to support wireless charging and 9W reverse charging.

The rear camera module of Redmi Note 11 4G is said to feature a triple camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. It is believed to be paired with 8-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel macro sensors. At the front, it is expected to be equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. Apart from the chipset, the global variant of Redmi Note 11 4G is largely believed to be similar to the Chinese variant.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi, Redmi Note 11 4G, Redmi Note 11 4G specifications
Apple Supplier Foxconn's India Plant Said to Stay Shut This Week After Protests Over Food Poisoning

