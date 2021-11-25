Technology News
Redmi Note 11 4G With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 11 4G price starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,700).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 November 2021 10:41 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11 4G is a slightly tweaked variant of the Redmi 10 and Redmi 10 Prime

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 4G will go on sale in China from December 1
  • The new Redmi phone comes in two distinct RAM options
  • Redmi Note 11 4G may come to some markets as Redmi 10 (2022)

Redmi Note 11 4G has been launched as the latest entry in the Redmi Note 11 series that already comprises the Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. The new Redmi Note phone is a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 10 and Redmi 10 Prime — the latter debuted in India in September. The Redmi Note 11 4G comes with a 90Hz display and includes triple rear cameras. It also comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC that is paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

Redmi Note 11 4G price, availability

Redmi Note 11 4G price is CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,700) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also has a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option that carries a price tag of CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,800). Both Redmi Note 11 4G variants come in three distinct colour options — Dreamy Clear Sky, Mysterious Blackland, and Time Monologue — and are going on sale in China starting December 1.
Details about whether the Redmi Note 11 4G will come to any other countries except China are yet to be revealed. However, it might be launched in other markets too, under the name Redmi 10 (2022) that was recently speculated to be in the works.

The Redmi Note 11 5G series was launched in China late last month, with a starting price of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the base variant of the regular Redmi Note 11 5G. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+, on the other hand, start at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700) and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,200).

Redmi Note 11 4G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11 4G runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and carries 1500:1 contrast ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, along with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. This is unlike the Redmi 10 and Redmi 10 Prime that both came with a quad rear camera setup and included an additional 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Redmi Note 11 4G houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Redmi Note 11 4G comes with 128GB of onboard EMMC 5.1 storage as standard. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, Infrared (IR) blaster, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi has packed the new smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging. The battery capacity is identical to the Redmi 10 but lower than the 6,000mAh battery available on the Redmi 10 Prime. Besides, the Redmi Note 11 4G measures 161.95x75.53x8.92mm and weighs 181 grams.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 11 4G

Redmi Note 11 4G

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Redmi Note 11 4G price, Redmi Note 11 4G specifications, Redmi Note 11 4G, Redmi Note 11, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
