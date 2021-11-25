Redmi Note 11 4G has been launched as the latest entry in the Redmi Note 11 series that already comprises the Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. The new Redmi Note phone is a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 10 and Redmi 10 Prime — the latter debuted in India in September. The Redmi Note 11 4G comes with a 90Hz display and includes triple rear cameras. It also comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC that is paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

Redmi Note 11 4G price, availability

Redmi Note 11 4G price is CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,700) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also has a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option that carries a price tag of CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,800). Both Redmi Note 11 4G variants come in three distinct colour options — Dreamy Clear Sky, Mysterious Blackland, and Time Monologue — and are going on sale in China starting December 1.

Details about whether the Redmi Note 11 4G will come to any other countries except China are yet to be revealed. However, it might be launched in other markets too, under the name Redmi 10 (2022) that was recently speculated to be in the works.

The Redmi Note 11 5G series was launched in China late last month, with a starting price of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the base variant of the regular Redmi Note 11 5G. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+, on the other hand, start at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700) and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,200).

Redmi Note 11 4G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11 4G runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and carries 1500:1 contrast ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, along with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. This is unlike the Redmi 10 and Redmi 10 Prime that both came with a quad rear camera setup and included an additional 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Redmi Note 11 4G houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Redmi Note 11 4G comes with 128GB of onboard EMMC 5.1 storage as standard. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, Infrared (IR) blaster, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi has packed the new smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging. The battery capacity is identical to the Redmi 10 but lower than the 6,000mAh battery available on the Redmi 10 Prime. Besides, the Redmi Note 11 4G measures 161.95x75.53x8.92mm and weighs 181 grams.

