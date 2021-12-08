Technology News
Redmi Note 11 4G Said to Launch in India Soon, Key Specifications Tipped

Redmi Note 11 4G was launched in China late last month.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 December 2021 14:37 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11 4G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 4G said to be offered in three RAM + storage configurations
  • The price in India, launch date of the smartphone are currently unknown
  • Redmi Note 11 4G has a triple rear camera setup

Redmi Note 11 4G will reportedly launch in India soon. As per the report, the smartphone will be the second offering in the Note 11 lineup from Redmi in India. The 4G LTE-enabled smartphone was launched in China last month. It is being speculated that the Indian model of Redmi Note 11 4G will have the same specifications as the Chinese variant. The Chinese variant of the Redmi smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

Citing industry sources, 91Mobiles has reported that the Redmi Note 11 4G will be launching in India sometime soon. However, the exact date of the launch is still unknown. It will be the second smartphone in India in the Redmi Note 11 lineup after the recent launch of the Redmi Note 11T 5G (review).

The Redmi Note 11 4G is said to be offered in three configurations — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. These are slightly different from the RAM + storage configurations offered in China. There is no information on the price of the smartphone in India and it will reportedly be offered Graphite Grey, Star Blue, and Twilight Blue colour options. The China variant is priced starting at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,700) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 11 4G specifications (expected)

If the specifications of the Indian variant are the same as the China variant, the Redmi Note 11 4G will run Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. It will sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. Under the hood, the Redmi smartphone will feature a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, Redmi note 11 4G will get a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and featuring an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, it will get an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone gets 128GB of onboard EMMC 5.1 storage as standard. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, Infrared (IR) blaster, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging.

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
