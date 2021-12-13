Technology News
Redmi Note 11 4G Tipped to Launch Globally with Snapdragon 680 SoC, Price Expected to Start a $199

The Chinese variant of Redmi Note 11 4G features a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 13 December 2021 14:58 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11 4G debuted in China in November

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 4G has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display
  • Redmi Note 11 4G features a 50-megapixel triple camera setup
  • Its base version is expected to be globally priced at USD 199

Redmi Note 11 4G recently debuted as a new addition to the Xiaomi sub-brand's Note 11 series . It was launched in November for only the Chinese market. This made it the fourth handset in the series that includes the Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. Redmi Note 11 4G is reportedly going to soon launch globally with a different build and chipset compared to the Chinese version that features the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC.

Redmi Note 11 4G specifications (expected)

As per a report by The Pixel, the soon to be launched global variant of Redmi Note 11 4G is said to feature the Snapdragon 680 SoC. The global version is also expected to follow a traditional Redmi design rather than the 'flat edges' featured on the Chinese variant. Its remaining specifications are expected to be the same as its Chinese counterpart.

Redmi Note 11 4G is tipped to launch globally with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is believed to run on the Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. The handset is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. In addition, it is expected to support wireless charging and 9W reverse charging.

In the camera department, Redmi Note 11 4G is expected to retain its triple camera setup with 50-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel macro sensors. It is believed to be equipped with an 8-megapixel hole-punch selfie shooter at the front.

Redmi Note 11 4G price, variants (expected)

Redmi Note 11 4G is reportedly going to be priced globally starting at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Notably, it was launched in China starting for CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,700). The handset is also expected to offer two other configurations – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It is supposedly going to come in Graphite Grey, Star Blue, and Twilight Blue colours.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi Note 11 4G, Redmi Note 11 4G specifications
WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Restricting Unknown People From Knowing Your Last Seen, Online Status Updates

