Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11 is tipped to have codename “evergo.”

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 2 November 2021 11:22 IST
Photo Credit: Mi.com

Redmi Note 11 series is powered by MediaTek chipsets

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 series was launched in China on October 28
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G tipped to have codename “evergreen”
  • Redmi Note 10T 5G may have codename “evergoin”

Redmi Note 11 series is reportedly gearing up to make its debut in India in the coming months. Ahead of an official confirmation from Xiaomi, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ models were tipped to arrive in the country. Now, a new leak suggests that the vanilla Redmi Note 11 will be launched in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G. All three new Redmi 11 series smartphones — Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ — were launched in China recently.

According to tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz), Xiaomi will unveil Redmi Note 11 5G in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G. Redmi Note 11 is tipped to have a codename “evergo.” The tipster has also shared the codenames of a few upcoming handsets. Poco M4 Pro 5G is codenamed “evergreen” and the Redmi Note 10T 5G is codenamed “evergoin.”

A recent leak suggested that Redmi Note 11 Pro will launch in India as Xiaomi 11i and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will come to the country as Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. However, there has been no official notice from Xiaomi regarding the launch and branding of the Redmi Note 11 series in India, so these details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Redmi Note 11 5G specifications

To recall, the Redmi Note 11 series of smartphones were launched officially in China in October. The vanilla Redmi Note 11 carries a 6.6-inch full-HD display with 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photos and videos, Redmi Note 11 sports a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, the phone features a 16-megapixel camera at the front. Redmi Note 11 supports 33W fast charging and packs a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. It is IP53 rated for water- and dust-resistance.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: Redmi Note 11 Series, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
Nithya P Nair
WhatsApp Banned a Total of 2.209 Million Accounts in India in September, 309 Ban Appeals Made By Users

