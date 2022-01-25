Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 11S Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch; Redmi Note 11 Specifications Teased

Redmi Note 11S Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch; Redmi Note 11 Specifications Teased

Redmi Note 11S price in India is said to be Rs. 1,000 - 2,000 more than its predecessor.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 25 January 2022 11:34 IST
Redmi Note 11S Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch; Redmi Note 11 Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Xiaomi Nepal

Redmi Note 11 will launch with a full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11S said to be powered by MediaTek Helio G96 4G SoC
  • It is said to get up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage
  • Redmi Note 11's global launch is scheduled for January 26

Redmi Note 11S will launch in India next month, and a tipster has now shared many specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It is said to get a MediaTek Helio G96 4G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The tipster also shared that Redmi Note 11S will get a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. In the meanwhile, the vanilla Redmi Note 11 has its global launch scheduled for later this week and Xiaomi briefly teased some of its key specifications before pulling the tweet.

As mentioned earlier, Redmi Note 11S will launch in India on February 9. Ahead of its launch, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) shared a whole list of specifications for the upcoming Redmi smartphone. Brar mentions that the smartphone will be priced Rs. 1,000 - 2,000 higher than the outgoing model — Redmi Note 10S, which starts at Rs. 14,999. He also mentioned that Redmi Note 11S will be exclusively sold via Amazon India.

Redmi Note 11S specifications (expected)

Brar mentions that Redmi Note 11S will sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to get a MediaTek Helio G96 4G SoC paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. It is also said to get either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage. For optics, Brar mentions a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel, an 8-megapixel, and two 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, it will reportedly get a 13-megapixel selfie sensor. It is said to run Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 skin on top. It will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 11 global variant specifications

Redmi Note 11 series global launch has been scheduled for Wednesday, January 26. Ahead of its launch, a now-pulled teaser shared by Xiaomi Nepal shows that the upcoming vanilla Redmi Note 11 will get a full-HD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with 90Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the smartphone will also get stereo speaker setup. The teaser mentions the launch date as January 27, a day after the global launch. At this point, it is not confirmed if the handset that is launching in Nepal will have the same specifications as the global version.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11S Specifications, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Specifications, Xiaomi
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
OnePlus 10 Pro Getting Second ColorOS 12 Incremental Update With Camera Optimisation

Related Stories

Redmi Note 11S Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch; Redmi Note 11 Specifications Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Set for February 4: Details
  2. Micromax In Note 2 India Launch Set for January 25, Specifications Teased
  3. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale Live With Deals, Discounts on Electronics
  4. Redmi Note 11S Set to Launch in India on February 9
  5. Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch Launch, Price, Specifications Teased
  6. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  7. Vivo Y75 5G Renders, Specifications Leaked: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series May Debut on February 9, Price Surfaces
  9. WhatsApp Seen With New Section to Keep Multiple Groups Under One Roof
  10. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch Launch Tipped for Google I/O 2022
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Bounces Back to $36,000 as Ether Plunges Following Weekend Crypto Market Crash
  2. iPhone 15 Pro LTPO OLED Displays Reportedly May Not Be Supplied by Samsung, BOE to Manufacture Them Instead
  3. Redmi Note 11S Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch; Redmi Note 11 Specifications Teased
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Getting Second ColorOS 12 Incremental Update With Camera Optimisation
  5. China Targets Celebrities, Fan Groups in New Month-Long Online Abuse Clean Up Campaign
  6. OpenSea Marketplace Bug Sees at Least $1 Million of NFTs Sold Below Market Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event to Take Place on February 9, New Leak Hints
  8. Lenovo Halo Gaming Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Soc Tipped to Launch in Q3 2022
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Expects Another Hike in Mobile Services Rates This Year, CEO Ravinder Takkar Says
  10. Apple Fined EUR 5 Million by Dutch Watchdog Over App Store Payment Options
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.