Redmi Note 11S will launch in India next month, and a tipster has now shared many specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It is said to get a MediaTek Helio G96 4G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The tipster also shared that Redmi Note 11S will get a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. In the meanwhile, the vanilla Redmi Note 11 has its global launch scheduled for later this week and Xiaomi briefly teased some of its key specifications before pulling the tweet.

As mentioned earlier, Redmi Note 11S will launch in India on February 9. Ahead of its launch, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) shared a whole list of specifications for the upcoming Redmi smartphone. Brar mentions that the smartphone will be priced Rs. 1,000 - 2,000 higher than the outgoing model — Redmi Note 10S, which starts at Rs. 14,999. He also mentioned that Redmi Note 11S will be exclusively sold via Amazon India.

Redmi Note 11S specifications (expected)

Brar mentions that Redmi Note 11S will sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to get a MediaTek Helio G96 4G SoC paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. It is also said to get either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage. For optics, Brar mentions a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel, an 8-megapixel, and two 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, it will reportedly get a 13-megapixel selfie sensor. It is said to run Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 skin on top. It will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 11 global variant specifications

Redmi Note 11 series global launch has been scheduled for Wednesday, January 26. Ahead of its launch, a now-pulled teaser shared by Xiaomi Nepal shows that the upcoming vanilla Redmi Note 11 will get a full-HD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with 90Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the smartphone will also get stereo speaker setup. The teaser mentions the launch date as January 27, a day after the global launch. At this point, it is not confirmed if the handset that is launching in Nepal will have the same specifications as the global version.