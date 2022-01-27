Technology News
Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Global Variants, Redmi Note 11S Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 11 series price starts at $179 (roughly Rs. 13,500).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 January 2022 12:40 IST
Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Global Variants, Redmi Note 11S Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11 series come with full-HD+ AMOLED displays and fast charging support

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 global variant come in three distinct configurations
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is the only 5G option in the series
  • Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 Pro have MediaTek Helio G96 SoC

Redmi Note 11 series has debuted globally with a different list of specifications that was introduced with the Chinese variants, which were launched in October last year. The new series comprises four models in total, namely the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. All four models in the Redmi Note 11 series come with full-HD+ AMOLED displays and have up to 128GB of onboard storage. The phones also include dual speakers with Hi-Res Audio support and come with MIUI 13. On the part of a major difference, the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G have Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, while the Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 Pro come with MediaTek SoCs.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G price

Redmi Note 11 price has been set at $179 (roughly Rs. 13,500) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB options that are priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,000) and $229 (roughly Rs. 17,200), respectively. In contrast, the Redmi Note 11S price begins at $249 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The phone also has the 6GB + 128GB model at $279 (roughly Rs. 21,000) and the 8GB + 128GB option at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,500).

However, the Redmi Note 11 Pro price starts at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,500) for the 6GB + 64GB model. The phone also has the 6GB + 128GB option at $329 (roughly Rs. 24,700) and the top-end 8GB + 128GB variant at $349 (roughly Rs. 26,200). The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, on the other hand, starts at $329 (roughly Rs. 24,700) for the 6GB + 64GB model. It also has the 6GB + 128GB configuration at $349 (roughly Rs. 26,200) and the top-of-the-line 8GB + 128GB option at $379 (roughly Rs. 28,500).

The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S will be available later this month, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G will go on sale in global markets starting February.

In terms of colour options, the Redmi Note 11 will be available in Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, and Star Blue, whereas the Redmi Note 11S will get Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, and Pearl White shades. However, the Redmi Note 11 Pro will be featured in Graphite Gray, Polar White, and Star Blue. The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G will also have the Graphite Gray and Polar White colours but alongside an Atlantic Blue option.

Among all the new Redmi Note 11 models, the Redmi Note 11S is launching in India on February 9. Details about the India launch of other models in the country are yet to be announced.

Redmi Note 11 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11 runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 11 and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED Dot Display (company speak for the hole-punch display design) with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 90Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits. Under the hood, the vanilla Redmi Note 11 has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

redmi note 11 global image Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11 global variant features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED Dot Display
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

For selfies and video chats, the Redmi Note 11 has a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

The Redmi Note 11 has up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has packed the phone with the 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Pro fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 159.87x73.87x8.09mm and weighs 179 grams.

Redmi Note 11S specifications

Just like the regular Redmi Note 11, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11S comes with MIUI 13 and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED Dot Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone, however, has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC as a major difference over the Redmi Note 11. It is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Redmi Note 11S comes with a quad rear camera setup that features a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor, with an f/1.9 wide-angle lens. The rear camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

redmi note 11s image Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11S comes with MediaTek Helio G96 SoC
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

On the part of supporting selfies and video chats, the Redmi Note 11S has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It is paired with an f/2.4 lens.

The Redmi Note 11S has up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi has offered a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Pro fast charging. The phone measures 159.87x73.87x8.09mm and weighs 179 grams.

Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11 Pro runs on Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED Dot Display with an up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. For photos and videos, there is the quad rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 wide-angle lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

redmi note 11 pro global variant image Redmi Note 11 Pro Global

Redmi Note 11 Pro global variant carries quad rear cameras
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

In addition to the rear camera setup, the Redmi Note 11 Pro has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Just like the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S, the Redmi Note 11 Pro packs the 5,000mAh battery. The phone, however, supports 67W Turbo fast charging. It measures 164.19x76.10x8.12mm and weighs 202 grams.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G specifications

Similar to the Redmi Note 11 Pro, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G comes with MIUI 13 and carries the 6.67-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is, however, powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G also carries a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 wide-angle lens. The camera setup also comes with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

redmi note 11 pro 5g global variant image Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Global

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G global variant packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

For selfies and video chats, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion through a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at one side.

Identical to the Redmi Note 11 Pro, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery with 67W Turbo fast charging support. The phone measures 164.19x76.1x8.12mm and weighs 202 grams.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 11 (Global)

Redmi Note 11 (Global)

Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)

Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)

Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G96
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (Global)

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (Global)

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Netflix Is Now Available on Tata Play Through Combo Packs
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Getting One UI 4.0 Update Based on Android 12 in India and Europe: Report

