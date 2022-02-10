Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S were launched in India on February 9 after being heavily teased in recent months. Both the phones belong to the Redmi Note 11 series and come with various similarities such as 90Hz displays, quad rear camera setup, and identical fast charging support. The phones also have IP53 rating for water and dust resistance. There are, however, key differences in terms of chipsets that power them as well as the configurations in which these Redmi phones are offered.

In this article, we will compare Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S price in India as well as specifications.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S price in India

Redmi Note 11 price in India starts at Rs. 13,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant. Redmi is also offering the phone in a 6GB + 64GB option at a price of Rs. 14,499 and a 6GB + 128GB model at Rs. 15,999. It can be purchased in Horizon Blue, Space Black, and Starburst White colourways.

Redmi Note 11S gets a 6GB + 64GB base model that comes at a price of Rs. 16,499. Customers also have a choice to purchase a 6GB + 128GB storage model that has a price tag of Rs. 17,499 and an 8GB + 128GB storage option which is priced at Rs. 18,499. Redmi Note 11S features Horizon Blue, Polar White, and Space Black colour options.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S specifications

Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 11-based MIUI 13. Both Redmi phones sport 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED Dot displays with up to 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, Redmi Note 11 gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM under the hood. Redmi Note 11S, on the other hand, is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

When it comes to photography, Redmi Note 11 gets a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an f/1.8 lens. There is an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor. Redmi Note 11S, on the other hand, packs a better camera configuration. In the phone's quad rear camera setup, there is a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor which is paired with an f/1.9 wide-angle lens. Along comes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video calls, Redmi Note 11 comes equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.4 lens, while Redmi Note 11S has a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For storage, both Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S carry up to 128GB of onboard storage which can be expanded via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options on both the phones include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and pack 5,000mAh batteries with 33W Pro fast charging support. While Redmi Note 11 measures 159.87x73.87x8.09mm and weighs 179 grams, Redmi Note 11S measures 159.87x73.87x8.09mm and weighs 179 grams.