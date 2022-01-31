Technology News
Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S Price in India Tipped

Redmi Note 11 price in India is claimed to start at Rs. 13,999.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 January 2022 14:57 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S were launched globally last week

  • Redmi Note 11 India launch yet to be announced
  • The prices of the base models have been revealed
  • Redmi Note 11S will launch on February 9 in India

Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S price in India have been tipped online ahead of the official launch of the latter on February 9. The information on the prices of the smartphones were shared by a tipster, who earlier tipped the specifications as well as claimed that the Redmi Note 11S smartphone will be priced Rs. 1,000 - 2,000 higher than the outgoing model — the Redmi Note 10S. These Redmi phones were globally announced along with Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, last week.

As per a tweet by tipster Yogesh Brar, the base model of the Redmi Note 11 will be priced at Rs. 13,999 or Rs. 14,499. He also claims that the Redmi Note 11S price in India will start at Rs. 16,999, or Rs. 17,499. While the information on the Redmi Note 11 price is new, the price of the Redmi Note 11S was tipped by a report earlier this month. According to the report, the Redmi Note 11S price in India will start at Rs. 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is also said to be available in a 6GB + 128GB model that would be priced at Rs. 19,999.

As mentioned, Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S were among the Redmi smartphones that were launched globally last week. Redmi Note 11S is launching in India on February 9. Details about the India launch of other models in the country are yet to be announced.

Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11 runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 11 and features a 6.43-inch AMOLED Dot Display. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front. The phone has up to 128GB storage and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging.

The Redmi Note 11S also has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED Dot Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It gets a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Redmi Note 11S comes with a quad rear camera setup that features a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The phone has up to 128GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 (Global)

Redmi Note 11 (Global)

Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
