Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S With 90Hz Displays, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S With 90Hz Displays, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 11 price in India begins at Rs. 13,499 (introductory price), while Redmi Note 11S starts at Rs. 16,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 February 2022 12:59 IST
Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S With 90Hz Displays, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 will go on sale from February 11
  • Redmi Note 11S comes with a 108-megapixel primary camera
  • Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S both get MIUI 13 out-of-the-box

Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S were launched in India on Wednesday (February 9) as the latest models in the Redmi Note series. Both Redmi phones share some similarities. These include 90Hz AMOLED displays and quad rear cameras. Both Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S also come with 33W fast charging support and are rated to deliver up to two days of battery life. The phones also have IP53-rated splash-resistant build. However, on the part of a major difference, the Redmi Note 11 carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, while the Redmi Note 11S is powered by a MediaTek Helio chip. The phones lack 5G support, which has become common even under the Rs. 20,000 price segment, and only come 4G connectivity. Redmi Note 11 competes against the likes of Realme 9i, Infinix Note 11S, and Motorola Moto G51. Redmi Note 11S will compete with the likes of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Infinix Note 10 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy M32.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S price in India, availability details

Redmi Note 11 price has been set at Rs. 13,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also has a 6GB + 64GB option that is priced at Rs. 14,499 and a 6GB + 128GB model at Rs. 15,999. It comes in Horizon Blue, Space Black, and Starburst White colours. It is important to note that the 64GB storage variants of the Redmi Note 11 are available with introductory pricing that is subject to change in the future. The company, however, didn't reveal any details on for how long the launch prices will remain in place.

The Redmi Note 11S, on the other hand, comes at a price of Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB + 64GB model. It also has a 6GB + 128GB model that carries a price tag of Rs. 17,499 and the top-of-the-line 8GB + 128GB option at Rs. 18,499. The Redmi Note 11S features Horizon Blue, Polar White, and Space Black shades.

On the availability front, the Redmi Note 11 will go on sale from February 11, while the Redmi Note 11S will be available for purchase starting February 21. Both phones will be offered through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Studios, and major retail outlets across the country.

Launch offers on the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S include a Rs. 1,000 instant discount for customers using Bank of Baroda credit and debit cards. There will also be no-cost EMI options and exchange offers at different retail channels.

The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S both were introduced in western markets last month. While the Redmi Note 11 debuted at a starting price of $179 (roughly Rs. 13,400) for the 4GB + 64GB configuration, the Redmi Note 11S came at an initial price of $249 (roughly Rs. 18,600) for the 6GB + 64GB model.

Redmi Note 11 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11 runs on Android 11 with the newly launched MIUI 13 and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED Dot Display (company speak for hole-punch display design) with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. In terms of optics, there is the quad rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Redmi Note 11 offers a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

The Redmi Note 11 carries up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on the Redmi Note 11 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the phone comes with dual stereo speakers.

The Redmi Note 11 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Pro fast charging. The phone measures 159.87x73.87x8.09mm and weighs 179 grams.

Redmi Note 11S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11S runs on Android 11-based MIUI 13 and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED Dot Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Redmi Note 11S comes with the quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor, along with an f/1.9 wide-angle lens.

redmi note 11s image Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11S comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

Camera setup on the Redmi Note 11S also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 11S comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front with an f/2.4 lens.

On the storage front, the Redmi Note 11S has up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 11S include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with an array of sensors that includes accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi Note 11S packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging. The phone measures 159.87x73.87x8.09mm and weighs 179 grams.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 11 price in India, Redmi Note 11 specifications, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S price in India, Redmi Note 11S specifications, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Smart TV X43 Launched in India: Price, Specification
Google Chrome for Desktop Gets Journeys Feature to Help Resume Past Searches, Adds New Chrome Actions

Related Stories

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S With 90Hz Displays, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Launched: All Details
  2. Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 659 5G SoC Launched in India: All the Details
  3. Vivo T1 5G First Impressions: Will it Really Appeal to Gen Z?
  4. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S With 90Hz Displays Debut in India
  5. Realme 9 5G Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Debuts Alongside Flagship Galaxy S22 Phones
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Hi-Res Renders, Key Specifications Leak
  8. Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Smart TV X43 Launched in India: All Details
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Review: Still Good Value?
  10. The Book of Boba Fett Post-Credits Scene Explained
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra With Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra With 120Hz AMOLED Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. DeFi Giant Aave Launches Decentralised Social Media Platform Lens Protocol
  4. New State Mobile Downtime Announced by Krafton for February 10 Ahead of Latest Update Rollout
  5. Motorola Said to Be Working on 5 New Phones, Renders Surface Online Before Official Announcement
  6. Facebook, Instagram Are Hot Spots for Fake Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel
  7. Elon Musk's Tesla Recalls 26,681 US Vehicles Over Windshield Defrosting Software
  8. Japan’s Line Pay to Add Native Crypto Token LINK as Payment Option at Select Digital Merchants
  9. Ubisoft Partners With The Sandbox to Bring Rabbids to the Metaverse
  10. Focus on Electric, Hybrid Vehicles as India Sees Shift in Mobility: Deloitte Consumer Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.