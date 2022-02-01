Redmi Note 11 has been confirmed to launch in India alongside Redmi Note 11S later this month. The launch of the smartphone was teased by a company executive on Twitter. Redmi Note 11 was launched globally last month; it first arrived in China in October. Redmi Note 11S was also unveiled globally alongside Redmi Note 11, but has not yet been launched in China. Redmi Note 11 series comprises the vanilla Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

The launch of Redmi Note 11 was confirmed by Xiaomi Vice President Manu Kumar Jain through a tweet. The post mentions that the Redmi smartphone will launch alongside Redmi Note 11S on February 9. At this moment, it is unclear if Redmi will launch the entire Redmi Note 11 series or just the vanilla Redmi Note 11.

With #Redmi, we take it a notch higher to deliver greatness that's #11on10!



While we're all set to #SetTheBar with #RedmiNote11S, we're pleased to introduce you to #RedmiNote11.????



Gear up to witness the double red carpet entry on 09.02.2022: https://t.co/dSKVsR0hA3



I ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/rGZmyFtkTv — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 31, 2022

Alongside the two smartphones, Xiaomi will launch two more products in the country next week. Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi Smart TV X43 will also debut in the country. The former was initially unveiled last year, shortly after the launch of the Redmi Note 11 series in China. The Redmi smart TV sports a 43-inch panel with a 4K resolution. Redmi Smart TV X43 will also come with 4K HDR and Dolby Vision support, and run Android TV OS.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S price in India (expected)

As per a previous report, the vanilla Redmi Note 11 may be priced at either Rs. 13,999 or Rs. 14,499. Redmi Note 11S, on the other hand, is said to be priced at either Rs. 16,999 or Rs. 17,499. However, another report mentions that Redmi Note 11S could be priced at Rs. 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is said to be priced at Rs. 19,999.