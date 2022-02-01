Technology News
Redmi Note 11 Confirmed to Launch in India Next Week Alongside Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11 first launched in China in October and made its global debut last month.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 1 February 2022 11:27 IST
Redmi Note 11 Confirmed to Launch in India Next Week Alongside Redmi Note 11S

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Manu Kumar Jain

Redmi Note 11 is said to be priced at either Rs. 13,999 or Rs. 14,499

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 will launch in India on February 9
  • The smartphones will launch alongside Redmi Smart Band Pro, Smart TV X43
  • Redmi Note 11 series comprises three smartphones

Redmi Note 11 has been confirmed to launch in India alongside Redmi Note 11S later this month. The launch of the smartphone was teased by a company executive on Twitter. Redmi Note 11 was launched globally last month; it first arrived in China in October. Redmi Note 11S was also unveiled globally alongside Redmi Note 11, but has not yet been launched in China. Redmi Note 11 series comprises the vanilla Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

The launch of Redmi Note 11 was confirmed by Xiaomi Vice President Manu Kumar Jain through a tweet. The post mentions that the Redmi smartphone will launch alongside Redmi Note 11S on February 9. At this moment, it is unclear if Redmi will launch the entire Redmi Note 11 series or just the vanilla Redmi Note 11.

Alongside the two smartphones, Xiaomi will launch two more products in the country next week. Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi Smart TV X43 will also debut in the country. The former was initially unveiled last year, shortly after the launch of the Redmi Note 11 series in China. The Redmi smart TV sports a 43-inch panel with a 4K resolution. Redmi Smart TV X43 will also come with 4K HDR and Dolby Vision support, and run Android TV OS.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S price in India (expected)

As per a previous report, the vanilla Redmi Note 11 may be priced at either Rs. 13,999 or Rs. 14,499. Redmi Note 11S, on the other hand, is said to be priced at either Rs. 16,999 or Rs. 17,499. However, another report mentions that Redmi Note 11S could be priced at Rs. 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is said to be priced at Rs. 19,999.

Redmi Note 11 (Global)

Redmi Note 11 (Global)

Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Redmi Note 11 Confirmed to Launch in India Next Week Alongside Redmi Note 11S
