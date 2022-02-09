Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S smartphone are set to launch in India today (Wednesday, February 9). The new Redmi Note models debuted in western markets in January. Both Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S carry 90Hz AMOLED displays and quad rear cameras. Alongside the Redmi Note 11 series, the Xiaomi sub-brand has confirmed the launch of Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi TV X43 at its virtual event today. The Redmi Smart Band Pro comes as a significant upgrade to the original Redmi Smart Band. The Redmi TV X43, on the other hand, is teased to have features including Dolby Vision and 4K HDR panel.

Redmi Note 11 series India launch livestream timings

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is hosting the virtual launch of the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S at 12pm today. The event will be livestreamed through the Redmi India social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. You can also watch the launch live from the video player embedded below.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S price in India (expected)

Redmi Note 11 price in India could begin at Rs. 13,999 or Rs. 14,999, while the Redmi Note 11S may start at Rs. 16,999 or Rs. 17,499, a recent report suggested. Another report claimed that the Redmi Note 11S could come at Rs. 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and go up to Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model.

The exact pricing details of the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S are expected to be announced during the official launch.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S specifications

The global debut of the Redmi Note 11 series revealed the specifications of the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S. The India variants of both models are likely to carry the same list of specifications. As per the global details, the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S both run on Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top and feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED Dot Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 90Hz refresh rate.

However, Redmi Note 11 carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, while Redmi Note 11S has a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. Redmi Note 11 is paired with up to 6GB of RAM, whereas Redmi Note 11S has up to 8GB RAM support.

Redmi Note 11 comes with the quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Redmi Note 11S also has a quad rear camera setup but with a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

For selfies and video chats, Redmi Note 11 comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Redmi Note 11S, on the other hand, offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S both have up to 128GB of onboard storage and a 5,000mAh battery. The phones also include 33W Pro fast charging.

Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Smart TV X43 details

Introduced globally in November, the Redmi Smart Band Pro comes with a large 1.47-inch AMOLED always-on display and over 110 workout modes. The fitness band is also claimed to provide blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitoring and always-on heart rate tracking. The Redmi Smart Band Pro also comes in a water-resistant build and is rated to deliver up to 20 days of usage.

The Redmi Smart TV X43, on the other hand, is teased to have a 43-inch 4K HDR panel with Dolby Vision support. The smart TV is also touted to deliver a serene sound experience using 30W speakers and Dolby Audio.

In addition to the Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi Smart TVX43, Redmi is teasing to launch some other devices during the announcement. Exact details are yet to be revealed, though.