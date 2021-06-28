Redmi Note 10T is the latest entrant in the Redmi Note 10 series, with Xiaomi launching the model over the weekend in Russia. As anticipated, the Redmi Note 10T is a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G that was launched in Europe, and debuted as Poco M3 Pro 5G in India. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and features a triple rear camera setup. The phone has been launched in two variants, and multiple colour options. The handset was reportedly spotted on Bluetooth SIG, and has been making rounds on the Internet for quite some time.

Redmi Note 10T price and specifications

As per the listing on Xiaomi Russia website, the Redmi Note 10T is currently available to purchase in 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration at a price of RUB 19,990 (roughly Rs. 20,500). The other configuration models listed on the website are 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The price of these models have not been declared yet. Customers in Russia will have an option to purchase the smartphone in Blue, Green, Grey and Silver colours.

Redmi Note 10T specifications

Redmi Note 10T features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) hole-punch AdaptiveSync display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB onboard storage. The phone can be expected to run Android 11-based MIUI 12.

As for the camera, the Redmi Note 10T will have a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel macro snapper an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. There is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 lens. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity on the Redmi Note 10T options include dual-SIM slots, 4G, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5 mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 161.81x75.34x8.92 mm, and weighs 190 grams.

