Redmi Note 10T Teased to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Availability Confirmed

Redmi Note 10T is teased to launch in India soon. Just recently, Redmi Note 10 5G was launched in the Indian market as Poco M3 Pro 5G. Now, it looks like the Redmi Note 10T model may also be arriving to India. Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10T, and Redmi Note 10 5G share identical specifications. Redmi Note 10T debuted in Russia last month with similar MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery specifications as Poco M3 Pro 5G.

Xiaomi has teased the arrival of a new phone on Amazon, confirming its availability on the e-commerce site as well. While the teaser doesn't explicitly reveal what the phone will be, the image link reveals that it is going to be Redmi Note 10T. The teaser says that the phone will be ‘fast and futuristic,' hinting at its 5G capabilities. It is teased to arrive soon in the Indian market, but an exact launch date is yet to be announced.

If Redmi Note 10T will be identical to the Russia model, then it is likely to be priced in the same range. The phone will likely be priced at RUB 19,990 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the 4GB + 128GB storage and may come in Blue, Green, Grey and Silver colours.

Redmi Note 10T specifications

Redmi Note 10T will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12. It will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate. Redmi Note 10T will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

There is a triple rear camera setup on Redmi Note 10T that includes a 48-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel selfie sensor on board. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on Redmi Note 10T include dual-SIM slots, 4G, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5 mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port.

