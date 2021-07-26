Redmi Note 10T 5G is set to go on sale in India today (July 26). The Redmi phone is essentially a rebadged Poco M3 Pro 5G that was launched in the country last month. Redmi Note 10T 5G features triple rear cameras and a 90Hz display. It also comes with a hole-punch display design and features two distinct configurations that have four colour options to choose from. Overall, Redmi Note 10T 5G takes on the likes of Realme 8 5G and Samsung Galaxy M32.

Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India, availability, sale offers

Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 6GB + 128GB storage configuration that carries a price tag of Rs. 15,999. It features Chromium White, Graphite Black, Metallic Blue, and Mint Green shades and will go on sale via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers starting 12pm (noon) today.

Sale offers on Redmi Note 10T 5G include an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards and easy EMI transactions as well as no-cost EMIs and exchange options.

Redmi Note 10T 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10T 5G runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with up to 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. For photos and videos, Redmi Note 10T carries a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Redmi Note 10T 5G also offers an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

Redmi Note 10T 5G has up to 128GB storage option. The smartphone also has usual connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone has an Infrared (IR) blaster, 5G support, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi has provided a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Redmi Note 10T 5G. The phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It measures 161.81x75.34x8.92mm and weighs 190 grams.

