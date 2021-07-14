Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 10T 5G Price in India, Storage Variant Leaked Ahead of July 20 Launch

Redmi Note 10T 5G is tipped to come in a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 July 2021 10:46 IST
Redmi Note 10T 5G Price in India, Storage Variant Leaked Ahead of July 20 Launch

Redmi Note 10T 5G will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10T 5G may feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display
  • It is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging
  • Redmi Note 10T 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India and storage variant information has leaked online ahead of launch. Xiaomi has confirmed the India launch of the handset on July 20 and has been rolling out teasers ever since. Now, a fresh leak suggests that the Redmi Note 10T 5G will come only in one RAM + storage configuration. Redmi Note 10T 5G was launched in Russia last month and it is a rebranded model of the Redmi Note 10 5G (Europe) and Poco M3 Pro 5G (India).

Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India (expected)

Xiaomi Central reports that the upcoming Redmi Note 10T 5G will be priced in India at Rs. 14,999. It is tipped to come in a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The report says that Xiaomi will introduce some launch offers on the first sale. The company has already confirmed the phone's availability on Amazon. In Russia, the phone was launched in Blue, Green, Grey and Silver colours.

Redmi Note 10T 5G specifications

On the specifications front, the Redmi Note 10T 5G is likely to be identical to its Russia variant. The phone runs on Android 11 with MIUI on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The Redmi Note 10T 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It has up to 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India, Redmi Note 10T 5G Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Verizon Business Signs 5G Contactless Payment Deal With Mastercard

Related Stories

Redmi Note 10T 5G Price in India, Storage Variant Leaked Ahead of July 20 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Confirmed to Come With 6.43-Inch 90Hz AMOLED Display
  3. Loki Season 2 Is Officially Happening
  4. Loki Episode 6 Recap: Multiverse, and Marvel’s Next Big Villain?
  5. Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro Launching in India Today: All Details
  6. Redmi Note 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Under Rs. 15,000 in India
  7. Moto G60S Launch Expected Soon, Price, Specifications Leak
  8. Vivo Y72 5G Price in India Tipped Day Ahead of Launch
  9. Can You Guess What This Image Is? NASA Says It's Not a 'Potato'
  10. Poco F3 GT Colour Variants Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Begins Testing New FaceTime-Like Call Interface, Ability to Join Group Calls After They Start
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Price in India Allegedly Leaked Ahead of July 22 Launch, Expected to Start at Rs. 31,999
  3. Zomato Kicks Off Rs. 9,375-Crore IPO, India’s Biggest This Year
  4. Realme X7 Pro Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update in India
  5. Loki Season 2 Officially Confirmed in Loki Episode 6 Post-Credits Scene
  6. Oppo Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G With Dimensity SoCs, 65W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Vivo Y72 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Facebook Allows Group Admins to Designate ‘Experts’ for Their Communities
  9. Virgin Galactic Acknowledges Richard Branson's Pre-Launch Bike Ride Never Happened
  10. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbech Listing, May Come With Dimensity 720 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com