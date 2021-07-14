Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India and storage variant information has leaked online ahead of launch. Xiaomi has confirmed the India launch of the handset on July 20 and has been rolling out teasers ever since. Now, a fresh leak suggests that the Redmi Note 10T 5G will come only in one RAM + storage configuration. Redmi Note 10T 5G was launched in Russia last month and it is a rebranded model of the Redmi Note 10 5G (Europe) and Poco M3 Pro 5G (India).

Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India (expected)

Xiaomi Central reports that the upcoming Redmi Note 10T 5G will be priced in India at Rs. 14,999. It is tipped to come in a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The report says that Xiaomi will introduce some launch offers on the first sale. The company has already confirmed the phone's availability on Amazon. In Russia, the phone was launched in Blue, Green, Grey and Silver colours.

Redmi Note 10T 5G specifications

On the specifications front, the Redmi Note 10T 5G is likely to be identical to its Russia variant. The phone runs on Android 11 with MIUI on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The Redmi Note 10T 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It has up to 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.