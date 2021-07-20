Technology News
  Redmi Note 10T 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 10T 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India starts at Rs. 13,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 July 2021 12:45 IST
Redmi Note 10T 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Redmi Note 10T 5G is essentially a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G (Europe) and Poco M3 Pro 5G

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10T 5G will go on sale starting July 26
  • The Redmi phone comes in two distinct storage versions
  • Redmi Note 10T 5G features four different colour options to choose from

Redmi Note 10T 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The new Redmi phone is the fifth model in the Redmi Note 10 series, after Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and Redmi Note 10S. It is also the first 5G phone with Xiaomi's Redmi brand in India. Redmi Note 10T 5G essentially comes as a rebranded version of Redmi Note 10 5G (Europe) and Poco M3 Pro 5G. The smartphone features triple rear cameras and a hole-punch display design. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India, availability

Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 15,999. The phone comes in Chromium White, Graphite Black, Metallic Blue, and Mint Green colours. It will be available for purchase through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers starting July 26.

Launch offers on Redmi Note 10T 5G include an up to Rs. 1,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and easy EMI transactions. There will also be no-cost EMI and exchange options through the retail channels.

Redmi note 10T 5G was initially launched in Russia last month, with a price tag of RUB 19,990 (roughly Rs. 20,100) for the 4GB + 128GB storage configuration.

Redmi Note 10T 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10T 5G runs on Android 11 with MIUI on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with up to 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that carries a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For photos and videos, Redmi Note 10T 5G comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

Redmi Note 10T 5G has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi has provided a 5,000mAh battery on Redmi Note 10T 5G that supports 18W fast charging (22.5W charger in the box). Besides, the phone measures 161.81x75.34x8.92mm and weighs 190 grams.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 10T 5G Price in India, Redmi Note 10T 5G Specifications, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10T, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
