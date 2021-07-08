Technology News
Redmi Note 10T 5G India Launch Confirmed, Company Shares Teaser Image

Redmi Note 10T 5G shares similar specifications to Redmi Note 10 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 July 2021 18:35 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @RedmiIndia

Redmi Note 10T 5G's teaser image shows the design of the upcoming smartphone

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10T 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Xiaomi and Amazon have created a dedicated microsite for the smartphone
  • Redmi Note 10T 5G exact launch date has not been confirmed yet

Redmi Note 10T 5G is gearing up for its launch in the Indian market. However, an exact launch date is yet to be confirmed by the company. Redmi Note 10 5G was recently launched in the Indian market as Poco M3 Pro 5G. All three smartphones share identical specifications as all of them are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, sport a triple rear camera setup, and pack a 5,000mAh battery. Amazon has already created a dedicated microsite for the Redmi Note 10T 5G.

A recent tweet by Redmi India confirms that Redmi Note 10T 5G is going to be launched in India soon. The Xiaomi sub-brand in its tweet said, "Time to sit back and sip on your favourite cuppa cause we're coming up with our first ever #FastAndFuturistic smartphone!" The tweet also redirects users to a microsite for the smartphone that has a 'Notify Me' button, which upon clicking reveals that users will be notified using the Mi Store App for Android and iOS. Redmi India's tweet was first spotted by 91Mobiles.

The tweet by Redmi India also has a teaser image in it. The image shows silhouettes of the Redmi Note 10T 5G's front and back, hinting at the possible design that the smartphone may sport. As visible in the photo, the smartphone features a rectangular camera module that is mounted on the top left rear side of the smartphone. The front display has a centrally placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

The smartphone has earlier been teased through its dedicated microsite on Amazon.

Redmi Note 10T 5G specifications

Redmi Note 10T 5G will run Android 11-based MIUI 12. It will sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The triple rear camera on Redmi Note 10T 5G features a 48-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. There is an 8-megapixel primary sensor for the selfie camera. It will come with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Redmi Note 10T

Redmi Note 10T

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
