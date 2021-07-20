Technology News
Redmi Note 10T 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch will be streamed through the Redmi India social media channels at 12pm (noon).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 July 2021 10:31 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Redmi Note 10T 5G was launched in Russia last month

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10T 5G launch is taking place in India today
  • The Redmi phone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
  • Redmi Note 10T 5G debuted as a rebranded Poco M3 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10T 5G launch in India is set for today (Tuesday, July 20). The launch will take place through a virtual event. The Redmi Note 10T 5G will debut as the fifth model in the Redmi Note 10 series that already comprises the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and the Redmi Note 10S. The smartphone has been teased on Amazon. It is also expected to be priced under Rs. 15,000 in the country.

Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch livestream details

The Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch is scheduled for 12pm (noon) today, and the launch will be livestreamed through the Redmi India social media channels on Twitter and YouTube. You can watch it live from the video embedded below.

Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India (expected)

Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India will be at Rs. 14,999 for the single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, according to a recent report. However, Xiaomi is yet to reveal the official India pricing.

Last month, the Redmi Note 10T 5G debuted in Russia as a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G (launched in Europe) and Poco M3 Pro 5G that was launched in India in early June. It carried a price tag of RUB 19,990 (roughly Rs. 20,100) for the same 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone, however, also has 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage options in the Russian market.

Redmi Note 10T 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 10T 5G runs on Android 11 with MIUI on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

In terms of storage, the Redmi Note 10T 5G comes with up to 128GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India, Redmi Note 10T 5G specifications, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10T, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Pegasus, Other Cyber Product Exports Are for Lawful Use Only: Israel Defence Ministry

