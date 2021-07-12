Technology News
Redmi Note 10T 5G India Launch Set for July 20: Expected Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 10T 5G launch in India has been teased on Amazon.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 July 2021 13:40 IST
Redmi Note 10T 5G India Launch Set for July 20: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch is just a few days away

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch date has been announced through a video
  • The new Redmi phone could just be a rebranded Poco M3 Pro 5G
  • Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India may be around Rs. 20,000

Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch date is set for July 20, Xiaomi revealed on Monday. The new smartphone in the Redmi Note 10 series will sit alongside the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max that were launched in the country in March. The Redmi Note 10T 5G also debuted in Russia last month as a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G (launched in Europe) and as Poco M3 Pro 5G that debuted in India.

Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch date

Xiaomi India Communications Head Kasturi Paladhi appeared in a video to announce the launch date of the Redmi Note 10T 5G in the country. The company has also created a dedicated microsite to showcase the design of the upcoming smartphone ahead of its official debut. Last week, Amazon teased the launch of the Redmi Note 10T in India. The phone is expected go on sale through the online marketplace — alongside other channels — shortly after its launch next week.

 

Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India (expected)

Redmi Note 10T price in India is yet to be revealed. However, if we go by the initial teasers, the phone is likely to be identical to its Russia variant. It was launched in the Russian market at RUB 19,990 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which translates to roughly Rs. 20,000 in India.

Redmi Note 10T 5G specifications

On the specifications front, the Redmi Note 10T 5G runs on Android 11 with MIUI on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC along with up to 6GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Redmi Note 10T 5G has up to 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India, Redmi Note 10T 5G specifications, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10T, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
FIFA 22 to Bring HyperMotion Technology for Next-Gen Consoles, Stadia; Releases on October 1
Nokia BH-805 Noise Cancelling TWS Earbuds With Up to 20-Hour Battery Life Launched
Redmi Note 10T 5G India Launch Set for July 20: Expected Price, Specifications
