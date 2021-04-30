Redmi Note 10T could debut as a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G that was launched in global markets last month, as per a tipster. There are some key differences between the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 5G handsets, apart from 5G connectivity. The two phones are tipped to have different rear camera setups as well. The tipster also claims that the Chinese market may get Redmi Note 10 5G with the Redmi Note 10 moniker only. It should be noted that Xiaomi hasn't made any announcements around Redmi Note 10T as of yet.

A noted tipster, who goes by username @xiaomiui, tweeted a screenshot of MIUI code that shows the name of three phones — Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 10, and Redmi Note 10T. All the phones are codenamed Camellia and the tipster claims that the global Redmi Note 10 5G may launch in other international markets as Redmi Note 10T and arrive in China with the Redmi Note 10 moniker. The Chinese model is tipped to have dual cameras on the back, and not a triple setup that is found on the global Redmi Note 10 5G models.

India may get the handset as Redmi Note 10T since the market has already launched the Redmi Note 10 series in March. The series includes Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and Xiaomi could launch the Redmi Note 10T as an addition. The tipster hasn't confirmed which countries will be getting the Redmi Note 10T model, so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt. There are also reports of Redmi Note 10 5G coming to India as the Poco M3 Pro 5G.

Apart from the different camera modules, Redmi Note 10T could otherwise have similar specifications as Redmi Note 10 5G. It may feature a 6.5-inch hole-punch display and be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It could feature a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery and is likely to integrate a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.