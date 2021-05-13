Technology News
  • Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Watch to Launch in India Today at 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 10S will pack a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 May 2021 10:51 IST
Redmi Note 10S will come with the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10S will run MIUI 12.5
  • Redmi Watch will come with 11 sports modes
  • Redmi Note 10S will support 33W fast charging

Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Watch will launch in India today, May 13, at 12pm (noon) via a virtual event. Redmi Note 10S will be the latest phone to join the Redmi Note 10 series that debuted in India in March this year. The upcoming Redmi Note phone has been confirmed to come be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and have a quad-rear camera setup. The phone originally debuted globally in March is now making its way to the Indian market. The Redmi Watch, on the other hand, debuted in China in November last year. It comes with a square dial, built-in GPS, tracking for 11 sports modes, and more.

Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Watch: How to watch livestream

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 10S and the Redmi Watch in India through a virtual event that will be hosted on the company's Redmi India YouTube channel and other social media platforms. The event will start at 12pm (noon) and you can watch it below.

Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Watch: Price (expected)

Indian pricing for the Redmi Note 10S has not been shared by the company but since it will be a tweaked version of the Redmi Note 10, it could be priced around Rs. 12,499. The phone is expected to launch in three configurations – 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. It will be offered in three colours – Blue, Dark Grey, and White.

Redmi Note 10S launched globally at $229 (roughly Rs. 16,900) for the 6GB + 64GB variant, $249 (roughly Rs. 18,400) for the 6GB + 128GB model, and $279 (roughly Rs. 20,600) for the 8GB + 128GB model.

As for the Redmi Watch, while Xiaomi has not shared India pricing for the smartwatch either, it launched in China for CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,400) and is offered in Elegant Black, Ink Blue, and Ivory White colours. The Redmi Watch also came with four strap colours including Cherry Blossom, Elegant Black, Ink Blue, and Ivory White.

Redmi Note 10S specifications

Redmi Note 10S will run MIUI 12.5. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and feature a Super AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass. It will come with a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Redmi Note 10S will feature dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio certification. The phone will also feature IP53-rated dust and water resistance.

From the global launch, the Redmi Note 10S can be expected to come with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. In terms of optics, besides the confirmed 64-megapixel primary sensor, the phone may come with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it could feature a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Redmi Watch specifications (expected)

Since the Redmi Watch launched in China last year, we have some idea on what to expect. It may feature a 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) square display with a 323ppi of pixel density and 2.5D curved glass protection. The smartwatch may include NFC support for on-the-go payments and an optical sensor for continuous heart rate monitoring. It may also come with a built-in six-axis accelerometer and a geomagnetic sensor for activity tracking.

The Indian variant of the Redmi Watch will come with 11 sports modes. These include cycling, running, treadmill, walking, swimming, and more. The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and is expected to pack a 230mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 12 days of usage. From the details mentioned on the event page, the Redmi Watch will have built-in GPS/ GLONASS for precise navigation, sleep monitoring, guided breathing, and over 200 watch faces.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S

Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10S Price, Redmi Note 10S Specifications, Redmi Watch, Redmi Watch Price, Redmi Watch Specifications, Xiaomi
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook-Backed Cryptocurrency Project Diem to Launch US Stablecoin in Major Shift

Gadgets 360 is available in
