Redmi Note 10S could be soon getting a new Starlight Purple colour variant in India. Xiaomi has shared new teasers via Redmi India's official Twitter account that hint at it. The Starlight Purple colour variant was first added to the Redmi Note 10 lineup in Malaysia last month. It was launched in the country in a sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is also speculated to be the case with its India launch. The Redmi Note 10S was launched in India in May and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC.

The upcoming Starlight Purple colour option of the Redmi Note 10S has been apparently teased through a video shared by Redmi India's official Twitter account on August 16 titled "Paint The Town Purple". The brand also shared a camera sample with the caption, "The sky is Purple?" and a Redmi Note 10S hashtag. The teasers, however, do not reveal the exact date of the launch.

The Starlight Purple colour of Redmi Note 10S was officially announced in Malaysia on July 30 priced at MYR 899 (roughly Rs. 15,700). The smartphone was launched in a sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant with its sale commencing from August 3. The new colour variant could also launch in India in the same configuration, which means that it would be priced higher than the phone's 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that retails in the country for Rs. 15,999.

The Starlight Purple colour will be the fourth colour option offered on the Redmi Note 10S. The smartphone launched in India on May 13 is offered in Deep Sea Blue, Frost White, and Shadow Black colour options.

Redmi Note 10S specifications

The Redmi smartphone runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 skin on top. It sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 1,100 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection,

Redmi Note 10S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with a Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. It comes with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM (current colour variants) and up to 128GB of onboard storage. For optics, it has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. The phone has a 13-megapixel selfie camera located in a centrally mounted hole-punch cutout on the display. The Redmi Note 10S packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

