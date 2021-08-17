Technology News
Redmi Note 10S Starlight Purple Variant India Launch Teased via Official Twitter Account

Redmi Note 10S Starlight Purple variant was launched in Malaysia in June.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 August 2021 11:33 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 10S Starlight Purple variant in Malaysia is offered in a sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10S Starlight Purple is priced at MYR 899 (roughly Rs. 15,700)
  • The India launch date has not been confirmed yet
  • Redmi Note 10S was launched in India in May; comes in 3 colour options

Redmi Note 10S could be soon getting a new Starlight Purple colour variant in India. Xiaomi has shared new teasers via Redmi India's official Twitter account that hint at it. The Starlight Purple colour variant was first added to the Redmi Note 10 lineup in Malaysia last month. It was launched in the country in a sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is also speculated to be the case with its India launch. The Redmi Note 10S was launched in India in May and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC.

The upcoming Starlight Purple colour option of the Redmi Note 10S has been apparently teased through a video shared by Redmi India's official Twitter account on August 16 titled "Paint The Town Purple". The brand also shared a camera sample with the caption, "The sky is Purple?" and a Redmi Note 10S hashtag. The teasers, however, do not reveal the exact date of the launch.

The Starlight Purple colour of Redmi Note 10S was officially announced in Malaysia on July 30 priced at MYR 899 (roughly Rs. 15,700). The smartphone was launched in a sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant with its sale commencing from August 3. The new colour variant could also launch in India in the same configuration, which means that it would be priced higher than the phone's 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that retails in the country for Rs. 15,999.

The Starlight Purple colour will be the fourth colour option offered on the Redmi Note 10S. The smartphone launched in India on May 13 is offered in Deep Sea Blue, Frost White, and Shadow Black colour options.

Redmi Note 10S specifications

The Redmi smartphone runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 skin on top. It sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 1,100 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection,

Redmi Note 10S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with a Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. It comes with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM (current colour variants) and up to 128GB of onboard storage. For optics, it has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. The phone has a 13-megapixel selfie camera located in a centrally mounted hole-punch cutout on the display. The Redmi Note 10S packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp display, stereo speakers
  • Slim and light
  • Good battery life
  • Capable processor
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
ADA Token on Cardano Blockchain Becomes Third-Largest Cryptocurrency as Developers Look to Ride DeFi Boom

Comment
Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
