Redmi Note 10S Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch on May 13

Redmi Note 10S specifications have been tipped ahead of its upcoming India launch. The phone has reportedly been spotted on Google Supported Devices list and Google Play Console listing, which has revealed some key details about the upcoming phone. The Redmi Note 10S was unveiled in the global market earlier this year and is set to arrive in the Indian market this week. Alongside the Redmi Note 10S, Xiaomi is also reported to launch the Redmi Watch.

MySmartPrice spotted the Redmi Note 10S on the Google Supported Devices list and the Google Play Console listing with the model number M2101K7BI. The Google Play Console listing hints that the phone will pack 6GB of RAM, run on the latest Android 11 software, and be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, just like its global counterpart.

The India launch event of the new Redmi devices will begin on May 13 at 12pm (noon). Xiaomi will be hosting a ‘special #LaunchFromHome event' that will be livestreamed via YouTube and other social media platforms.

Leaks in the past suggest that the Redmi Note 10S may launch in India in three configurations — 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It has been teased to come in three colours — Blue, Dark Grey, and White — and will be made available via Amazon India.

Redmi Note 10S specifications (global variant)

Global variant of the Redmi Note 10S features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed to be up to 128GB.

The quad camera setup on the Redmi Note 10S includes a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Redmi Note 10S is listed to include a 13-megapixel selfie sensor. Redmi Note 10S will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Connectivity options include NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.

