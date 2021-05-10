Technology News
Redmi Note 10S Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch on May 13

Redmi Note 10S is expected to launch alongside the Redmi Watch.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 May 2021 16:28 IST
Alongside the Redmi Note 10S, Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Redmi Watch

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10S is teased to come in Blue, Dark Grey, and White
  • Redmi Note 10S listed on Google Play Console to pack 6GB RAM
  • Redmi Note 10S may run on Android 11, come with a Helio G95 SoC

Redmi Note 10S specifications have been tipped ahead of its upcoming India launch. The phone has reportedly been spotted on Google Supported Devices list and Google Play Console listing, which has revealed some key details about the upcoming phone. The Redmi Note 10S was unveiled in the global market earlier this year and is set to arrive in the Indian market this week. Alongside the Redmi Note 10S, Xiaomi is also reported to launch the Redmi Watch.

MySmartPrice spotted the Redmi Note 10S on the Google Supported Devices list and the Google Play Console listing with the model number M2101K7BI. The Google Play Console listing hints that the phone will pack 6GB of RAM, run on the latest Android 11 software, and be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, just like its global counterpart.

The India launch event of the new Redmi devices will begin on May 13 at 12pm (noon). Xiaomi will be hosting a ‘special #LaunchFromHome event' that will be livestreamed via YouTube and other social media platforms.

Leaks in the past suggest that the Redmi Note 10S may launch in India in three configurations — 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It has been teased to come in three colours — Blue, Dark Grey, and White — and will be made available via Amazon India.

Redmi Note 10S specifications (global variant)

Global variant of the Redmi Note 10S features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed to be up to 128GB.

The quad camera setup on the Redmi Note 10S includes a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Redmi Note 10S is listed to include a 13-megapixel selfie sensor. Redmi Note 10S will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Connectivity options include NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S

Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10S Price in India, Redmi Note 10S Specifications, Xiaomi, Redmi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Realme Narzo 30 Launch Date Set for May 18; Purported Hands-on Video and Specifications Surface Online

