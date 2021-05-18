Technology News
loading
Redmi Note 10S Goes on First Sale in India at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 10S is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging with a charger included in the box.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 May 2021 07:45 IST
Redmi Note 10S Goes on First Sale in India at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 10S is offered in three colours

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10S has a quad rear camera setup
  • The phone has IP53-certification for dust and water resistance
  • Redmi Note 10S gets up to 128GB onboard storage

Redmi Note 10S will go on sale in India for the first time at 12pm (noon) today, May 18. The phone was launched globally in March and made its way to Indian market last week along with the Redmi Watch. Redmi Note 10S, like the Redmi Note 10 series, is a budget-friendly offering with impressive specifications. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and is offered in two RAM and storage configurations. It can be purchased in three colour options.

Redmi Note 10S price in India, sale offers

Redmi Note 10S is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone is offered in three colour options — Deep Sea Blue, Frost White, and Shadow Black. It will be available for purchase from Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail stores.

Mi.com is offering 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit card transactions. The offer is also applicable on EMI transactions.

Redmi Note 10S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10S runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 1,100 nits of peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, SGS low blue light certification, and a 4,500,000:1 contrast ratio. Redmi Note 10S is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with Mail-G76 MC4 GPU. It comes with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It is also IP53-certified for dust and water resistance. Redmi Note 10S also comes with dual speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification.

The phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Redmi Note 10S has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture housed in a centrally located hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, IR Blaster, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard the Redmi Note 10S include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and others. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Xiaomi has packed a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging in the phone and the company provides a fast charger in the box. In terms of dimensions, the Redmi Note 10S measures 160.46x74.5x8.29mm and weighs 178.8 grams.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vineet Washington
