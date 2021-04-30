Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 10S Teased to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 10S was unveiled globally last month.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 April 2021 15:53 IST
Redmi Note 10S Teased to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Redmi India

Redmi Note 10S is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10S is teased to have a 64-megapixel main camera
  • Redmi Note 10 series was launched in India last month
  • Redmi Note 10S is teased to run on MIUI 12.5

Redmi Note 10S is seemingly teased by Xiaomi to launch in India soon. The company has released a photo with a retail box that teases key specifications of an upcoming Redmi phone. The company is largely anticipated to launch Redmi Note 10S in India, as the teased specifications align with the phone that was launched globally last month. Xiaomi has already launched three models in the Redmi Note 10 series in India – Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max – and it may be looking to add another model into the mix.

The company has teased the arrival of a new Redmi phone through its official Twitter account. The teaser includes an image of a retail box with key specifications of the phone on it. The upcoming Redmi handset is teased to have a 64-megapixel main camera, run on MIUI 12.5, and come in three colour options — Blue, Dark Grey, and White. It is teased to be gaming-centric, support Hi-Res Audio, and feature a Super Display. Given the specifications, the phone is largely anticipated to be the Redmi Note 10S that was unveiled globally last month.

If Xiaomi is indeed launching the Redmi Note 10S in India soon, its pricing should be somewhere in the range of Redmi Note 10, that is priced starting at Rs. 12,499 currently. A recent leak suggested that Redmi Note 10S will launch in India in three storage configurations — 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB.

As for specifications, the Redmi Note 10S launched globally runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5, features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED hole-punch display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and feature a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, , 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Redmi Note 10S is listed to include 13-megapixel selfie sensor. The phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and support AI Face Unlock as well.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10S Price in India, Redmi Note 10S Specifications
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Realme Watch 2 With 12-Day Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor Launched

Related Stories

Redmi Note 10S Teased to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V21 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  2. Watch The Space Station Cruising Across The Moon, Caught In Sunlight
  3. ‘Disaster Girl’ Zoe Roth Turns Her Meme Into $500,000 NFT
  4. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. NASA Pays Rich Homage To Apollo 11 Astronaut Michael Collins
  6. From Lucifer to Army of the Dead, What to Watch in May
  7. Ever Seen A Planet Grow? NASA Hubble Space Telescope Shares Magical Image
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Costs Less to Make Than Predecessor: Report
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. How to Mute Mention Notifications on WhatsApp
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10S Teased to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Realme Watch 2 With 12-Day Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor Launched
  3. Among Us Will Be Releasing on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Soon
  4. Pink Supermoon: See How Stunning The Celestial Event Looked From Space
  5. NASA Hubble Space Telescope Shares Image of a Planet Growing
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale from May 2: Discounts and Offers on Phones, Smart TVs, Other Electronics
  7. Redmi Note 10T Tipped to Launch as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G With Some Differences
  8. Apple Tops Tablet, HP Leads Chromebook Markets as Global Shipments See Massive Growth in Q1 2021: IDC
  9. Wonder Woman 1984 Sets May Release Date on Amazon Prime Video in India
  10. ‘That Backfired’: Mark Zuckerberg Explains ‘Lizard’ Look in Live Chat
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com