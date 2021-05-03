Technology News
Redmi Note 10S India Launch Date Set for May 13: Expected Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 10S to Launch in India on May 13

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 May 2021 14:17 IST
Redmi Note 10S India Launch Date Set for May 13: Expected Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 10S India launch event will begin at 12pm (noon)

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10S runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5
  • The phone has a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel sensor
  • Redmi Note 10S is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC

Redmi Note 10S has been confirmed to launch in the Indian market on May 13. The phone was leaked on several occasions in the past, and Xiaomi has finally confirmed its arrival. The launch event will be conducted virtually through the company's social media channels. Redmi Note 10S was unveiled globally in March and it comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED hole-punch display. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and is packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging feature.

Redmi Note 10S India launch details, expected price

The upcoming Redmi Note 10S India launch event will begin on May 13 at 12pm (noon). Xiaomi will be hosting a ‘special #LaunchFromHome event' that will be live streamed via YouTube and other social media platforms. Details regarding its pricing and availability should be announced at the event.

If we were to speculate, the Redmi Note 10S should priced be somewhere in the range of Redmi Note 10, that is priced starting at Rs. 12,499 currently. In a recent teaser, the phone was teased to come in three colour options — Blue, Dark Grey, and White. A recent leak suggested that Redmi Note 10S will launch in India in three storage configurations — 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB.

Redmi Note 10S specifications

If the variant launched in India matches the specifications of the global model, we know the Redmi Note 10S runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with low blue light certification by SGS and 1,100nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed to be up to 128GB.

The quad camera setup on the Redmi Note 10S includes a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.79 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree field-of-view , 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the Redmi Note 10S is listed to include 13-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.

Redmi Note 10S will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Connectivity options include NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, more. The phone weighs 178.8 grams and measures 160.46x74.5x8.19mm.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S

Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
