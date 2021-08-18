Technology News
Redmi Note 10S Cosmic Purple Colourway Launched: Price in India, Availability, Specifications

Redmi Note 10S is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and comes with 6GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 August 2021 15:06 IST
Redmi Note 10S Cosmic Purple has a unique pattern on the back

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10S starts at Rs. 14.999
  • Redmi Note 10S Cosmic Purple variant has the same specification
  • The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery

Redmi Note 10S has got a new Cosmic Purple colourway, adding to its three already available options. The phone was launched in India back in May in Deep Sea Blue, Frost White, and Shadow Black colours. It comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The Redmi Note 10S Cosmic Purple model is on sale in the country at the same price as the other colour options. It features a quad rear camera setup and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Redmi Note 10S Cosmic Purple price in India

Redmi Note 10S is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The new Cosmic Purple is on sale via the official Mi India website and Amazon along with the other three colour options.

Both Amazon and Mi India website are offering flat Rs. 1,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and no-cost EMI options. Mi website also has a flat Rs. 400 cashback on payments done with MobiKwik. The website also states that the 6GB + 128GB storage model will start shipping from August 31.

Redmi Note 10S Cosmic Purple specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10S runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 1,100 nits peak brightness, 4,500,000:1 contrast ratio, SGS low blue light certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with Mail-G76 MC4 GPU. The phone comes with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Redmi Note 10S packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture located in a centrally located hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, IR Blaster, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and others. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Redmi Note 10S is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It is also IP53-certified for water and dust resistance. It comes with dual speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification.

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp display, stereo speakers
  • Slim and light
  • Good battery life
  • Capable processor
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Vineet Washington
Comment
