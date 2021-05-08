Technology News
Redmi Note 10S Specifications Surface as Its Amazon Landing Page Goes Live Ahead of May 13 Launch

Redmi Note 10S will feature a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 May 2021 16:22 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Redmi Note 10S will be offered in four colours

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10S could be offered in three storage configurations
  • The phone will pack a quad rear camera setup
  • Redmi Note 10S will launch alongside the Redmi Watch in India

Redmi Note 10S will launch in India on May 13 and a landing page for the phone is now live on Amazon. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 series in India in March this year and it includes three phones — Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Redmi Note 10S will be the latest addition to the Redmi Note 10 series and from the specifications shared on the Amazon landing page, is a tweaked version of the Redmi Note 10.

Earlier this month, Xiaomi confirmed the launch date for Redmi Note 10S to be May 13 at 12pm (noon). Now, an Amazon landing page has gone live that mentions some of the specifications of the phone. The company will hold a launch event for the Redmi Note 10S on the date and it will go on sale via Amazon.

Redmi Note 10S specifications

Redmi Note 10S will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and will feature a Super AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass. It will come with a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Redmi Note 10S will come with dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio certification. The phone will also feature IP53-rated dust and water resistance.

Previously, the company teased that Redmi Note 10S will be offered with MIUI 12.5 and in three colour options - Blue, Dark Grey, and White. A leak from last month suggested the phone will come in three storage configurations — 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. It could be priced around the Redmi Note 10 that starts at Rs. 12,499.

The company will also launch the Redmi Watch alongside Redmi Note 10S on May 13. Redmi Watch will have a square-shaped dial and an advertised 12-day battery life. Redmi Watch was launched as Mi Watch Lite for some global markets last year in December.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S

Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10S Specifications, Redmi Note 10 series, Xiaomi
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Will Start Automatically Enrolling Users in Two-Step-Verification (2SV) Soon

